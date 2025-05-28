What ‘Reacher’ Book Will Season 4 Be Based On?

Beyond those logistical issues involving how Ritchson builds that bod, the fourth Reacher will follow in its predecessors’ footsteps by adapting another Lee Child novel. The series has already tackled Killing Floor, Bad Luck and Trouble, and Persuader , and dozens more possibilities exist for what story that the Prime Video/Amazon series will bring to life next.

The Reacher world is expanding with the Neagley spin off, in which Alan Ritchson will appear and has been spotted filming . Additionally, Ritchson made clear in an Instagram post that “Season 4 is right around the corner” to roll cameras, and he promised “the most intensely physical season yet.” Fingers crossed that he’s also making time for some stretching and/or yoga after lifting and eating all “this crap” to remain the Big Guy.

What Book Is Reacher Season 4 Based On?

Unknown. However, both Child and Ritchson have dropped hints during various interviews. The author informed Business Insider that he wants to throw himself into The Midnight Line, which takes on the American opioid crisis. Meanwhile, Ritchson admitted to Men’s Journal that he’d love to handle Die Trying, in which Reacher’s Chicago adventures see him abducted at gunpoint (and later framed for murder) alongside an FBI agent who happens to be the target of a radical militia.

Meanwhile, Screenrant has theorized that the most recent Reacher season randomly inserted a character that could point towards a Tripwire adaptation (which would feature a key love interest, Jodie Garber) logically being next:

Sadly for General Garber himself, he dies shortly before the book begins, with Reacher and Jodie reuniting after his funeral. It feels notable that Garber appears in season 3, especially since he wasn’t part of Persuader at all. Garber’s brief appearance could hint that the fourth series will cover one of the novels he appeared in; since Tripwire is considered one of the best, that’s the most obvious candidate.

If Tripwire does end up being the winner, there’s another bonus: Reacher will head to Key West, Florida, which might not actually be the place where Key lime pie originated, but regardless, there will be plenty of that flavor available for the taking. And how could the show pass up this opportunity? You know how Reacher feels about pie: