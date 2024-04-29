What Are The Must-See Shows For May 2024?

Last month’s chaotic TV vibes came in with a Walton Goggins/Timothy Olyphant reunion photo and out with Goggins minus a nose as The Ghoul on Amazon’s Fallout. He’s come a long way since The Shield, but while Goggins (who is seemingly everywhere on TV these days) ducks down in Thailand to film The White Lotus, a smattering of other series will arrive to distract us.

Now, get ready for something completely different. A neo-Western sci-fi series, some Star Wars action, lust-filled vampires, and too many corsets will take us through the month.

Here are the must-see shows for May in order of appearance.

Hacks: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 5/1)

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder’s push-pull dynamic takes on new shades this season, and they’ve never been better together as Deborah and Ava. The power struggle isn’t quite over, but that’s part of the appeal, as is the sexier aura of this season. The show also dives deeper into the soul of The Comedian, which isn’t always pretty but is consistently entertaining and breezy as hell. Oh, and Vegas also returns as a character while the show’s supporting actors continue to charm the hell out of the audience. Win win win win.

Tales of the Empire: Season 1 (Disney+ series streaming 5/4)

The Mandalorian and Ahsoka crowd will want to pencil in this series that follows antagonist Morgan Elsbeth, who will be pushing forth with a plan for vengeance. Additionally, ex-Jedi Barriss Offee will be adjusting to change, and General Grevious will let his freak flag fly (in as chaste a way as possible).

Dark Matter: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series streaming 5/8)

Jennifer Connelly and Joel Egerton star in this trippy series (and Apple TV+ is currently the master at these stories) about a man who is kidnapped and somehow ends up in an alternate reality. Not only is this development (adapted from a Black Crouch novel) an inconvenient pain in the butt, but he’s apparently got to fight the villainous form of himself who wishes to destroy his family. Not ideal.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max series streaming 5/9)

The cast of the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin series returns for this new season, which puts them into an even deeper hell: being required to wake up every weekday morning on summer break for school. The Archie-Verse series is also (of course) tied to the original Pretty Little Liars, and as these characters are once again terrorized, we can expect more easter eggs and official connections to make themselves known.

The Chi: Season 6 Part 2 (Showtime series streaming on Paramount+ 5/10)

The Showtime series plans to test every character with nobody immune from becoming collateral damage. Thus far this season, risks and rewards are juxtaposed with relationships and loyalties tested. Business ventures and partnerships will likewise bleed into other parts of life, and in the end, all-out war will break out on the South Side of Chicago.