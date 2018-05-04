Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of the best and most overlooked comedies of the last half-decade is What We Do in the Shadows. Now, after months of rumors and negotiations, Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement are getting the TV adaptation the undead deserve over at FX. The best part? It’ll be starring Matt Berry of The Mighty Boosh, Garth Marenghi’s Dark Place, The IT Crowd, Snuff Box, Toast of London and so many more. The casting is sharp. As sharp as a wooden stake (no offense to the vampires out there).

Here’s the logline from FX, that’s basically the same as the movie except it’s set in New York, not New Zealand:

“Set in New York City, What We Do in the Shadows follows three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years.”

Rounding out the cast next to Berry’s incredible cadence is Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guille so fans of the original are in good hands here. Clement and Waititi aren’t staying far away either — both will be executive producers of the show. FX co-president of original programming (which has been on an amazing run for years at this point) Nick Grad had this to say in the press release announcing the show:

“What We Do in the Shadows only gets better with age thanks to this brilliant adaptation for television by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Their feature version was a hilarious, fresh take on the mundanity of everyday life that even immortals must face. We are thankful to them, Paul Simms and Scott Rudin, and this amazing cast for taking us deeper into the shadows with this series.”

The first season (of many, hopefully) is expected to run for 10 episodes and will premiere in the spring of 2019.

(Via Collider)