Last season, FX’s What We Do in the Shadows ended on a cliffhanger: What would happen to Harvey Guillién’s Guillermo, Nandor the Relentless’ relentlessly well-meaning (and -suffering) familiar? His vampiric Staten Island roommates discovered that he’s actually a vampire killer, a descendant of no less than Abraham Van Helsing, the most famous bloodsucker killer of them all. Is Guillermo going to be okay? Probably not, but the first look teaser for Season 3 shows him enjoying what looks to be at least some well-earned downtime.

We the ever-mousy Guillermo not conversing with his roomies, who probably are none too happy to discover his origins (and his talent for killing vampires), but writing in his diary. What about? A run-in with a high school friend, who’s arguably doing much better than him. That old classmate is a doctor, with a family and a beautiful home. Meanwhile, Guillermo lives in a cavernous Staten Island home with too many roommates, cleaning the fangs of the immortal who was probably never going to convert him anyway.

Enjoy this quiet respite, though, because Season 3 apparently gets intense. At a recent panel at this year’s Television Critics Association, as per Den of Geek, executive producer Paul Simms talked about how they had all once again “painted ourselves into a corner,” and that even he isn’t sure what will befall poor Guillermo.

Luckily you won’t have to wait long to see what goes down. Season 3 kicks off on September 2, running through October 28.

You can watch the teaser in the video above.