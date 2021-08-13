Vampire roommates Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin are back in the newest trailer for What We Do in the Shadows season three and they’ve got a lot of problems to tackle. In the upcoming trailer, we see the gang take on werewolves, dating, and escalators while they attempt to decide which one of them should sit in the vampiric council throne as well as what they should do with their familiar Guillermo following last season’s big reveal. In addition to dealing with forced hierarchy and newly-ousted Guillermo, the show’s next season promises a lot of twists, turns, strange encounters, and, of course, laughs. According to the trailer’s description:

In Season 3, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore.

Based on Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) and Taika Waititi’s (Thor: Ragnarok) full-length feature film of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows follows the exploits of four Staten Island vampires and the bloody messes they get themselves into. During its first two seasons, the ongoing FX mockumentary has raked up ten Emmy award nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series.

What We Do in the Shadows returns for its third season on September 2 with the two new episodes: “The Prisoner” and “The Clock of Duplication.” According to the show descriptions, in “The Prisoner” Guillermo’s fate “hangs in the balance” while the vampires reconfigure their ranks while “The Cloak of Duplication” follows Nandor courting a health club employee using a “forbidden artifact.” While the episodes will make their big debut on FX, they will be available for streaming the next day via FX on Hulu.