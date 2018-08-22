Netflix

Netflix is not playing around this month. If you thought you’d have time to check out a new series on Hulu or add some movies to your Amazon Prime watchlist, think again. The streaming giant is making sure to keep everyone’s queue filled to capacity with some new seasons of our favorite shows, an inventive limited series from Cary Fukunaga, and a couple of Disney/Marvel blockbusters. There’s no way you could keep track of everything hitting Netflix this month, so we’ve done the hard work of mapping out everything that should be on your binge to-do list this September.

ARRIVING

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther (9/4)

Ryan Coogler’s superhero flick revolutionized the Marvel Universe when it landed earlier this year so it’s only right that we’re given the option to watch it over and over again this month. The film gives us a fully-realized, otherworldly Wakanda as it follows the trials and tribulations of a newly-minted king, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). While trying to govern his people and embrace is Black Panther alter-ego, he’s also got to fight off a would-be usurper in Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, who may just be the best villain the franchise has ever seen.

BoJack Horseman: Season 5 (9/14)

BoJack Horseman is back for another round. After connecting with a teenager he believed to be his daughter, only to discover she was actually his sister last season, anything goes when season five lands. BoJack looks to be starring in the Princess Carolyn-produced Philbert series, but beyond that, your guess is as good as ours.

Maniac (9/21)

Speaking of shows we’re practically clueless about, Cary Fukunaga’s much-anticipated limited series starring a slew of A-listers including Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, and Justin Theroux, drops on the streaming platform this month. From the skimpy teasers and trailer we’ve been treated, to it looks like Stone and Hill are voluntarily being experimented on using some questionable methods that force them to live out alternate realities. Yeah, we got a headache just typing that but really, who doesn’t enjoy a batsh*t crazy series that keeps you guessing until the very end.

Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time (9/25)

Ava DuVernay’s-directed fantasy epic is traveling through space and time to make it’s home on Netflix this September. The family flick follows a young girl named Meg (newcomer Storm Reid), who must go on an inter-dimensional adventure to rescue her father who’s being held prisoner by some sort of dark force. Along the way, she’s helped by three astral beings, Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling).

American Vandal: Season 2 (9/14)

Netflix’s true-crime mockumentary gained a cult following when it landed last year. The first season followed a couple of sophomores intent on getting to the bottom of an incident of school vandalism. It sounds like season two has upped its game from dick jokes to sh*t takes as our heroes are tasked with finding the culprit responsible for contaminating the cafeteria’s lemonade with laxatives, a person simply known as “The Turd Burglar.”