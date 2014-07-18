What’s New In Television On Netflix This Week

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, and got caught up on this week’s best new movies on Netflix, we now have even more Netflix options for you. Here’s all the recently released seasons of television on Netflix, plus upcoming expirations and Netflix TV news.

Pick of the Week

Hell on Wheels: Season 3 — If I had more time, and fewer options, I might have stuck with Hell on Wheels much longer. The consensus among those who did stick around is that it got much better, and the weird irony about this show is that — with the departure of Breaking Bad — Hell on Wheels is actually the second highest rated drama on AMC in overnight ratings (slightly ahead of Mad Men). It has quietly developed a sizable audience, it’s just that the audience is not that vocal about the show. The fourth season returns in August, so if you’re looking to catch up, now’s your chance to watch the show about a former Confederate soldier seeking his wife’s killer as post-Civil War America struggles to rebuild its identity.

Netflix News of Note — The big news this week is that Netflix has quietly killed Saturday delivery of its discs, while in content news, the lovely Deborah Ann Woll has been added to Netflix’s Daredevil. In FCC/Net Neutrality news, Level3 says that Verizon basically admitted to creating congestion in its network in order to extract money out of Netflix, while Netflix — in a 28-page letter to the FCC — continues to fight the good fight for net neutrality.

Expiring Soon — Nothing to worry about TV-wise, though if you want to watch Angelina Jolie’s directorial debut, In the Land of Blood and Honey, you’d best get on that. It expires Saturday night.

The Rest of Netflix’s Recent Releases

Baby Daddy: Season 3 — I haven’t seen this show, but it sounds like the plot to Dwayne Johnson’s The Game Plan: “New York bartender Ben unexpectedly becomes a parent when an ex-girlfriend drops off a baby girl for him to raise. But with lots of help from his mother and a childhood friend who secretly has a crush on him, he steps into the role of dad.”

Melissa & Joey: Season 3 — I haven’t seen this show, either, but it sounds like the plot to Who’s the Boss: “Single politician Melissa has her life turned upside-down when she is made guardian of her niece, Lennox, and nephew, Ryder. She hires Joe, an unemployed stockbroker, as a live-in “manny” (male nanny) to help out, a job he hopes will be temporary.”

Lost Girl: Season 4 — I’ve never seen this show either, but WHAT THE F**K? Is this, like, horror porn? “After discovering she’s a succubus who sustains herself by feeding on the sexual energy of humans, seductive Bo sets out on a journey to understand herself and her kind — and to help people she encounters on her travels.”

Actually, reviews suggest that Lost girl is actually pretty good: Witty, light, fun, and sexy, if you’re into that sort of thing.