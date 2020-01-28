Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Ahead of the series finale, Stephen Amell and other cast members comes together for interviews about their experience making the show. Executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz are also on board for discussion.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The series finale bills itself with the return of Felicity. However, actor David Ramsey recently told TV Line that years of suggestions will reach some sort of payoff regarding his character, John Diggle, and his possible connection to the Green Lantern Corps. Viewers already know that John’s stepfather is General Roy Stewart, which has led to speculation that Diggle might actually be John Stewart, and Ramsey has promised, “You are absolutely going to get your answers.”

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ellen’s enthusiasm continues to know no bounds. This episode dives through several whirlwind challenges, including “Taste Buds,” “Danger Word,” “You Bet Your Wife,” and “Mazed and Confused.”

The Resident (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Cain’s feeling no respect from Logan Kim over a decision about Conrad. Elsewhere the doctors are working frantically to save jet skiing accident victims.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Becky’s pretty sure that Dawn, a new friend of Jackie, is attempting to loop them all into a sales gimmick. Harris gets into Central Illinois State, which thrills Darlene.

Bless This Mess (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Rio’s depressed after being unable to swing an Iceland trip for a wedding, and somehow, this results in the event being moved to the farm. Also, Rudy’s attempting to get over Constance with help from Mike and Jacob.

Emergence (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Piper’s determined to assist and Jo and Brooks find themselves in danger. In the process, Piper finds an unexpected team source that’s ready to help the cause.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Sharpe’s working on advancing her career while experiencing a startling realization, and Max and Reynolds must save a young patient who might be experiencing a heart attack.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Magic Johnson, Ben Schwartz, Charlie Wilson

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Michael Bloomberg, Deepak Chopra, Rapsody Ft. PJ Morton

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Antonio Banderas, Joe Mantegna, and Coyote Peterson

Late Night With Seth Meyers: William Jackson Harper, Kevin Smith, and Chris Coleman

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Cynthia Erivo, Ashton Kutcher, BTS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ilana Glazer

Lights Out With David Spade Nicole Aimee Schreiber, Adam Ray & Tony