CBS

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 12 premieres with Koothrappali starting a Twitter war with Neil deGrasse Tyson. Meanwhile, Amy and Sheldon’s honeymoon runs aground in New York, and Penny and Leonard worry that they’re becoming like Amy’s parents. This is the final season, right? Please, God, let this be the final season.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Jay Hernandez stars in the Magnum P.I. reboot playing everyone’s favorite suave, Hawaiian-shirt wearing detective, yet charisma is definitely lacking in this incarnation.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – In the season two premiere, Chastain Memorial suffers a blackout, and the doctors must treat patients in the dark.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Season two begins with Sheldon dismantling the refrigerator after it starts making an annoying noise, then getting a paper route to pay for the repairs.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Maddie faces her first crisis as a dispatcher when an earthquake strikes, and the first responders must rescue victims trapped in a high-rise hotel.

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Kim goes to great lengths to win a case while Jimmy does his best to right a wrong, and Mike gives his team the chance to blow off some steam.

Bull (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Season three starts with Bull returning to court following his heart attack and taking on a rich new client for the firm.

Manifest (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – NBC’s Lost-like drama premieres with a family separated while returning from vacation. While a few members fly home on-time, three are bumped to a later flight and shocked when they land, and five years have passed. They’re forced to reunite and reconnect with their loved ones who have moved on while trying to figure out what happened in the air.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two begins with Shaun getting into Andrew’s bad graces with a proposed treatment plan for a homeless patient while Claire tries to overcome Melendez’s reluctance to do a risky heart operation, and Glassman must confront the realities of his illness.

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:15 p.m.) – Dud, Ernie, and Captain go on a journey while Liz climbs the corporate ladder.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Viola Davis, Hasan Minhaj, Bastille

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Mandy Moore, John David Washington, Mumford & Sons

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Emma Stone, Flight of the Conchords

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Samantha Bee, Ron Livingston, Portugal. The Man, Ben Sesar

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Tiffany Haddish, Jay Hernandez, Tori Kelly

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jenny Han

Conan: Bradley Cooper, Superorganism