Traveling for the holidays (or even leaving your house) isn’t the greatest idea this year, but fortunately, the streaming services planned way ahead. A lot of content will be dropping on Christmas Day, but in the meantime, what can you stream while feeling festive? You can check out our list of Best Holiday TV episodes, and we selected a handful of wonderful streaming originals for you here.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix film) — Everyone loves Dolly, so at least there’s one thing that you won’t be arguing about with your relatives this season. Featuring an album full of original Dolly music, this film (which co-stars Christine Baranski) revolves around how the coldest of hearts can melt in the face of family, love, and the enduring Christmas spirit of a small town.

The Happiest Season (Hulu film) — Kristen Stewart and MacKenzie Davis star in this rom-com, in which a conservative-family party atmosphere doesn’t exactly go well for proposal plans. Kristen portrays Abby, who plans to pop the question in front of Harper’s loved ones, but there’s one problem: Harper hasn’t come out to the fam yet, so cue a lot of awkwardness. And hilariousness. Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen all co-star.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix film) — Kurt Russell’s hot Santa returns two years after Kate and Teddy saved Christmas. Kate’s now a cynical teenager with family drama, and for some reason, she’s not thrilled to spend Christmas in Cancun. The trouble truly begins when a mysterious toublemaker, Belsnickel, plots to destroy Christmas and make a ground zero out of the North Pole. Russell’s here to help save the day, and yes, Goldie Hawn’s along for the ride.

Noelle (Disney+ film) — Alright, so this movie came out in 2019, but it’s a good one to rewatch while we wait for the Disney+ Christmas Day releases. Anna Kendrick plays Santa’s daughter, who must take over the family business after her dad’s retirement, and she’s also dealing with her brother (Bill Hader) dragging his feet on helping out like he damn well should.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix film) — Shondaland brings us this career spotlight for Debbie Allen, who’s steadfastly guiding a group of stellar young dancers as they gear up to launch Allen’s yearly “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production. This film looks like a blast.

Holidate (Netflix film) — As unexpected as it sounds, McG produces this romcom. Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star as two strangers who hate the holidays, so they pledge to be each other’s date for every blasted family-and-friends occasion for the next year. They have absolutely no romantic interest in each other, so you know how this will turn out, right? Well, Kristin Chenoweth co-stars, and she’s sure to spice things up.