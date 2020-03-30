TNT
If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Conan — Late-night hosts are largely on hiatus right now to protect their crews and audiences, but Conan O’Brien’s found a way to get the job done regardless. Yes, he’s using an iPhone to shoot the whole darn thing, and his Monday guest will be Adam Sandler. In a statement, Coco promises, “The quality of my work will not go down because technically that’s not possible.” Nice.

9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — A bowling alley catastrophe may need to yield to a home renovation accident while a car thief only leads to further distraction.

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Gus is at war against everyone and attempting to calm folks while plotting an empire while Mike attempts damage control. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Kim go to work on a legal firewall.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nora’s 1947 spaceship crash is the subject of an investigation by Alex and Michael while Isobel weighs a risky decision.

The Plot Against America (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Philip Roth’s novel sees part three of its chilling alternate history involving an anti-Semite becoming U.S. president.

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The NYPD dives into the dance world following the mysterious poisoning of an up-and-coming ballet star.

Breeders (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Following Michael’s death, his family moves in with Darren, whose fixation upon work doesn’t sit will with Ally.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Ben must work with a guilt-ridden passenger while Saavani tries to find help to fend off the Major. Manwhile, a trio of ruthless meth dealers are hell bent upon enacting revenge.

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — The gang’s all searching for Clara, Janice’s artwork preoccupies herself and Simone, and Fred Wynn and Peter tie the game to a large corporation.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Guest John Oliver will follow up on his trio of coronavirus deep dives, so you’ll wanna tune in for this one.

