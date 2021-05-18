Cruel Summer (Freeform, 9:00pm) — This new series heads into Week Two. The story goes down in the 1990s and follows the aftermath of a popular teen going missing. When a seemingly unrelated shy student suddenly becomes massively popular, well, things look pretty strange. This week, Jeanette’s case is threatened by a deposition while Cindy starts to suspect her own daughter of deeds that she never imagined possible.

Chad (TBS, 10:30pm) — SNL veteran Nasim Pedrad takes on the title role, that of a 14-year-old boy, and this week, Chad has a real shot at hanging with the popular kids at a boys’ weekend getaway.

Black-ish (ABC, 9:00pm) — The urban marketing team makes Dre feel pigeonholed, all while Lido’s looking for a career change, and Junior’s having trouble with the twins.

Mixed-ish (ABC, 9:30pm) — New bicycle memories are the name of the game in 1980s flashbacks as Adult Rainbow, Johan, and Santamonica look back through different lenses.

Prodigal Son (FOX 9:00pm) — “The Woodsman” serial killer might be the key to hitting very close to home for the NYPD.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Barry’s working on a new training system that’s not exactly foolproof, and Iris is at her wit’s end while digging for the truth about Psych.

Superman & Lois (CW, 9:00pm) — Clark wrestles with whether or not Jordan should play football, and Lois is still digging into Morgan Edge, where she must choose to trust an unlikely ally.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Chris Rock, WILLOW

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Nick Jonas, Sam Jay, Sec. Deb Haaland, Brian Frasier-Moore

In case you missed these streaming picks:

Those Who Wish Me Dead (Warner Bros. movie on HBO Max) — Angelina Jolie’s in a straight-to-streaming movie, y’all. She portrays a smoke jumper in Montana who is used to a life full of danger, but soon, she’s dealing with riskier situations than she ever signed up to handle. Part of this has to do with attempting to save the life of a skittish boy, who’s being chased by killers for some reason, and then an inferno goes completely haywire. This is an intense one, and Jon Bernthal and Nicholas Hoult co-star.

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (Netflix series) — Two years ago, Netflix previewed this adult-animated series from co-executive producers David Fincher and Tim Miller, with the “messed up audiences only” label. Comfortingly, it sure looks like not a whole lot has changed for the show’s vibe. As with the Emmy-winning first season of this show, this trailer tells us to expect more existential “robots-gone-wild” but fewer of them (along with “naked giants” and “Christmas demons”), as the series included eighteen short films in the initial round but will crank out eight more for this second batch. All will keep the seemingly infinite number of animation styles going, including a very simple-looking installment that, uh, involves a poop-scooping robot.