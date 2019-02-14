Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Sentient Dairy Products, Rogue Werewolf Soldiers, Robots Gone Wild, Sexy Cyborgs, Alien Spiders And Blood-thirsty Demons From Hell Converge In An 185-minute Genre Orgy Of Stories.”

That’s one mouthful of a tagline for Netflix’s upcoming animated anthology series, Love, Death & Robots, from co-executive producers David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network) and Tim Miller (Deadpool). As you may have guessed — and especially after spotting the latter filmmaker’s name — this is an entirely NSFW endeavor that spans several genres (sci-fi, horror, fantasy and comedy) while drawing from what feels like an infinite number of animation styles within 18 short films.

The above red-band trailer, which is rated for “messed up audiences only,” can only be experienced and does result in sensory overload, given that this is an anthology series that’s previewed quickly in a haphazard, seemingly patchwork approach. Like so:

Netflix

Hmm, I don’t see any “sentient dairy products,” but maybe the full trailer will go there. According to a press release, the series found inspiration in the “eclectic and provocative comic book material from the 1970s.” Viewers should also expect tonal shifts between short films while the series explores heavy, dark themes that include war, free will, human nature, racism, and much more.

Love, Death & Robots streams on March 15.