Debris (NBC, 10:00pm) — Teens are appropriating the Debris to take out elderly citizens, so the team’s investigating while Finola has the answers that Maddox wants with the help of Brian.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Nat Geo, 9:00pm) — Bear Grylls is back at it again while being more rugged than the rest of us, this time with Terry Crews in Iceland.

Hemingway (PBS, 8:00pm) — One of America’s most legendary (and complicated) writers gets the documentary treatment, courtesy of filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick.

Breeders (FX, 10:00pm) — Martin Freeman’s starring turn in this comedy enters the sophomore season with new parenting challenges. This week, sudden death strikes the Worsley family while Ava struggles with telling Paul something, and Ally’s attempting to confront her feelings for Luke.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — David Alan Grier, Topher Grace, All Time Low

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Milo Ventimiglia, The Lucas Brothers, Kali Uchis

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — John Cena, Senator Tammy Duckworth

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Bob Odenkirk, The Fratelli

In case you missed these picks from the weekend:

Made For Love (HBO Max series) — HBO Max recently struck dark-comedy gold with The Flight Attendant, and the WarnerMedia streamer is poised to do so again with Cristin Milioti maneuvering around a premise that’s even more dizzying than that of Palm Springs. Cristin stars as Hazel, and Ray Romano plays her father, who’s attempting to help her flee from a god-awful marriage with a guy (Billy Magnussen) who’s implanted a chip in her brain so that he can track her every move and emotion. It’s such a cynical spin on relationships, and it’s terrifying, all of it, to consider, but heck, this show will suck you into its compelling vortex. Did we mention that dad is a widower with a “synthetic partner”? Oh boy.

Concrete Cowboy (Netflix film) — Idris Elba in a cowboy hat should be enough of an attraction here, but assuming that you want to know about the all-important plot, here we go. A troubled teen (Caleb McLaughlin) spends the summer in North Philadelphia, where he’s torn between diving into a life or crime or embracing the urban-cowboy subculture that’s embodied by his estranged dad (Elba). The story’s based upon Ghetto Cowboy, the novel by G.Neri, and the film co-stars Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, and Clifford “Method Man” Smith.