FBoy Island: Season 1 (HBO Max series) — Hoo boy this show looks like one hot mess, and that might be exactly what you need during this slightly disastrous summer. Escape to a land where a dozen self-proclaimed “FBoys” compete against a dozen self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” for the affections of three ladies. Nikki Glaser hosts, and the show aims to answer the ultimate social experiment’s question, according to the synopsis: “Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?” (Well, one of the FBoys crushes a mango with his bicep in the show’s trailer, so this is entertainment.)

The Wine Show: Season 3 (Sundance/Acorn TV series) — Who doesn’t want to see a bunch of dashing and distinguished gentlemen — Matthew Goode, Matthew Rhys and James Purefoy — travel across Portugal to unearth the region’s best wine? There’s also an exploration of sparkling wine and other countries involved, including Thailand and Germany, and eventually there’s New York City, along with wine, wine, and more wine.

Resort To Love (Netflix film) — Christina Milian stars as a pop star who’s hired for her ex-fiancé’s wedding, which obviously sounds like a total disaster. She, of course, can’t do jack about the situation due to her current music-career meltdown. And she’s in a very precarious state, personally, while aiming not to fall back in love with her ex. Who will be getting married in this movie, exactly? We’ll see how predictable this gets.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom: Season 1 (Netflix series) — The Autobots and Decepticons must confront rival Cybertronians that have been spawned by their conflict. There are Predacons, too, and a Golden Disk, and Megatron might now hold a distinct advantage in his rivalry against Optimus Prime. Robot drama!

Behind The Music: Season 1 (Paramount+ series) — This revival brings back the Emmy-nominated docuseries that was once so popular on VH1 and will not be updated for a new generation. Of course, one should expect the older generations of music to be showcased here because, let’s face it, music can be considered ageless. The profiled artists this season include Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, and Huey Lewis, and one can expect plenty of “vault” episodes that have bene remastered and updated with fresh interviews. MTV Entertainment co-produces this series, which will stream only on Paramount+.

Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story: Season 1 (Peacock series) — In addition to Dr. Death as dramatized (and starring Joshua Jackson), this docuseries dives into just the facts as doctors attempt to stop Dr. Christopher Duntsch, the murderous surgeon.

Ultra City Smiths: Season 1 (AMC+ series) — Fans of Robot Chicken will undoubtedly want to check out this stop-motion animated selection from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and showrunner Steve Conrad. Expect very adult-oriented humor and the voices of Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Alia Shawkat, Tim Meadows, John C. Reilly, Bebe Neuwirth, Jason Mantzoukas, and Damon Herriman.

Jellystone!: Season 1 (HBO Max series) — Rustle up the family for this treat of a show featuring the residents of Jellystone, including Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, Huckleberry Hound, and all of their joyous pandemonium.