What’s On Tonight: The Curtain Closes On ‘Fosse/Verdon’

FX

Fosse/Verdon (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — FX closes the curtain on its musical drama with Gwen preparing for a future that’s all but certain as Fosse takes on the daunting task of telling his life’s story on film.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Season four kicks off with a brutal cage match as Pope continues to take hits for the family. After a shocking murder by Smurf, the matriarch is back where she belongs — in power — and Pope is left trying to protect those he cares about from her wrath.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 14 opens with a fresh round of auditions.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The final mystery box challenge of the season tasks the chefs with creating a dish inspired by their family. The winner goes onto the finale while the rest of the cooks battle for the remaining spot in a juicy elimination test.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Sutton and Richard experience tension in their relationship when Sutton takes on too much at work.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Weirded out by his girlfriend’s new personality, Jordan begins investigating Sanctum as Bellamy butts heads with a newly-body-swapped Clarke.

Songland (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — John Legend’s new reality competition premieres tonight. In it, the talented artist welcomes songwriters to pitch their material to a panel of chart-topping music producers for a chance to have their work adapted to fit the singer’s style.

Blood & Treasure (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Lexi seeks Father Chuck’s help in decoding valuable intel while Farouk obtains a clue to the location of the sarcophagus of Cleopatra.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Taron Egerton, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Specials

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Reese Witherspoon