Netflix

Glow (Netflix) – Glow returns for a second season full of even more laughs and heart wrenching storylines. The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling have finally snagged a TV time slot, and as the women film their first season, this show-within-a-show explores the pressures, conflicts, and hilarious moments tied up with issues like sexism in the workplace and gender inequality. Don’t worry though, there’s still plenty of hairspray and spandex to go around.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) – The group sits down for one last family dinner and things get physical when Ronnie and The Situation throw down.

Little Big Shots (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – A 5-year-old librarian, a dinosaur expert, an amazing 9-year-old champion log roller, a Rubik’s Cube expert, and a pair of gymnasts shows off their skills tonight.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Tandy tests the limits of her burgeoning powers when she crashes a Roxxon event to find out more about her father.

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – A new group of challengers take on the Four.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Backstabbing. Confrontation. Head of Household competitions. You know the gist.

Marlon (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Marlon decides to purchase the house he’s been renting since the divorce and with him finally out of the house, the former couple decide they don’t have to tell little white lies to keep each other happy anymore. Later, Marlon and Stevie see Yvette’s fiancé, Demetrius, cheating on her and they disagree whether they should tell her.

Match Game (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The panelists are Jack McBrayer, Jenifer Lewis, James Van Der Beek, Ellie Kemper, Anthony Anderson, and Kate Flannery.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – With a pair of hitmen giving her chase, Teresa reconnects with a familiar face who may have dubious intentions.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bob Lee visits an inmate at a local prison for answers about his father’s murder while Nadine and Isaac kidnap Harris Downey to interrogate him about his involvement with Atlas.

Take Two (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Eddie’s less-than-pleased when Sam decides to take on a case involving a Hollywood producer accused of murdering his mistress.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Sam commandeers the grill at his family reunion while Tim reconsiders how he’s behaved to Sam’s ex-girlfriends.

Nailed It! (Netflix) – Season one of Netflix’s Nailed It! took the classic baking show format we’ve come to love and turned it on its head, giving us amateur home cooks who made a mess of things in the kitchen. Season two is much of the same – a princess cake gone wrong episode is particularly amusing – but though failure is the punchline, we can’t help but root for these untalented bakers to succeed.

Recovery Boys (Netflix) – A stark look at the opioid addiction and how it’s ravaging small town America, this show follows four young men involved in a farming-based rehab program intent on getting their lives back on track.

Kiss Me First (Netflix) – A lonely young woman with a virtual reality gaming obsession meets a party girl who promises her a good time and instead leads her into a dark world of secrets and mysteries.

