Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The seventh and final season arrives with Agent Coulson somehow in tow after dying yet again in Season 5. This time, though, he’s going on a time-hopping adventure back to 1930s New York City. Fun!

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix documentary series) — Prior to his 2019 arrest and death behind bars, tycoon Jeffrey Epstein stood accused of a decades-long pattern of abusing women and teenage girls. This documentary digs into his trip to the financial world’s apex and, of course, the international sex trafficking ring that led to his bust. Over the course of four parts, director Lisa Bryant reveals the voices of the sisterhood of survivors in their goal to halt predators forever.

Blindspot (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The ongoing tattoo saga deals with a monster in the team’s midst while Madeline Burke questions Director Weitz’s loyalty.

Burden Of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Joanna’s absorbing apprehension all over the place while she tries to win back custody of Kodie’s children, and the court digs into her friend’s past life.

In The Dark (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Murphy’s still preoccupied with aiding Max, and extreme risks are undertaken in the process of this goal. Jess’ relationships continue to be tested, and Chloe meets someone new.

Siren (Freeform, 10:00 p.m.) — Warring mermaid tribes go to battle undersea, and a potential cure for Xander leads to Helen hoping to help restore some order with the hybrids.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Bruce Springstein, Jamie Foxx, Will Ferrell

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Howie Mandel