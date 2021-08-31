Only Murders In The Building: Season 1 (Hulu series) — Only a few short years ago, Selena Gomez stood awkwardly in a designer gown alongside t-shirt clad co-stars Adam Sandler and Kevin James at a photocall, and let’s just say that her current co-stars would never. Here, she stars alongside the legendary Steve Martin and Martin Short, and the three portray NYC neighbors who aim to unravel an apparent murder inside their apartment building. Yes, they’re all podcasting because everyone does it (duh), and before long, the killer might be after them, too. Martin hasn’t written a feature film since the Pink Panther movies and Shopgirl, and I don’t wanna come out and call this trio a “much cooler Three Amigos” update, but Martin wrote that, too, so why not?

Generation 9/11 (PBS, 8:00pm) — Twenty years after the September 11 attacks, seven young adults who lost their dads to terrorism enter adulthood in an incredibly divided America.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00pm) — Season 6 continues with Kelly finding an orphaned alien boy named Joey, who’s causing a ruckus in his foster home, but it’s not as it seems. And Meanwhile, Kara must help Kelly.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS, 10:30 pm) — Season 3 of this anthology series continues in 1844, when an idealistic preacher (Daniel Radcliffe) must join forces with a wanted outlaw (Steve Buscemi) as they set off on the eponymous trail by wagon. TBS suggests that the promise and peril that they encounter might remind us of our own times. Following the butt-shaking Radcliffe scene from a few weeks ago, Ezekiel and Benny attempt to cross a mountainous range to disastrous effect.

Sparking Joy: Season 1 (Netflix series) — Marie Kondo’s here to help you throw out your sh*t with abandon and transform your life in the process. This time, though, Kondo’s moving past home organization and into businesses and relationships, in order to prove that throwing out your sh*t can have surprising results throughout all facets in life. She’ll also give us a glimpse into her own family life, which hopefully will have a slight touch of messiness to offer? You gotta live a little, Kondo.

UNTOLD: Crime & Penalties (Netflix film) — A trash magnate who’s in deep with the mob decides to buy a hockey team as a gift for his teenage son, who’s obsessed with The Mighty Ducks. This really happened in 2004 at the hand of Jimmy Galante — allegedly the inspiration for The Sopranos — who launched the Trashers team in Connecticut. Somehow, hockey collides here with pro wrestling, and everything went off the rails to the point where the FBI had to shut things down.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Lizzo, Billie Piper