Ordinary Joe (NBC, 10:00pm) — It’s like Sliding Doors but with TV Prince James Wolk (Watchmen, Mad Men, Political Animals, Zoo) and no Gwyneth Paltrow. If that’s not enough to make you climb aboard, consider that Wolk not only plays a rock star (!) but also a nurse and a police officer, all during parallel timelines following a pivotal choice after college graduation. This week, Musical Joe decides to crash a birthday party while Nurse Joe is planning a birthday party in an alternate timeline.

On My Block: Season 4 (Netflix series) — This coming-of-age comedy, filled with street-savvy teens and Emilio Rivera as Uncle Chivo, takes one final trip around the inner-city block. An unburied secret causes more conflict, but the friends will have to band together and learn not to avoid the past.

9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00pm) — The citywide Los Angeles blackout ain’t over yet, so amid the mayhem, Athena must confront a tragedy while Eddie’s thinking about his future. Get it together and help the team, Eddie.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 8:00pm) — Liz relents to an agreement while everyone’s trying to save Max, and a discovery happens for Rosa and Isobel.

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu) — The acclaimed graphic novel gets its due as a dystopian TV drama starring Diane Lane as the globe’s de facto president. Her son becomes, as the title suggests, the very last man on Earth following an apocalyptic event that pretty much obliterates the Y chromosome. FX recently made it known that although the Y appears to refer to the chromosome, the show takes a nuanced approach and does not operate on a merely gender-binary level.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Seth Meyers, Cobie Smulders, Farruko

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Blake Griffin, David Chase, Barrett Martin

In case you missed these weekend picks:

The Many Saints of Newark (Warner Bros. film on HBO Max) — David Chase’s The Sopranos prequel movie arrives in theaters and in your living room this weekend. The mob-movie cast (including Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga) is almost too good. Notably James Gandolfini’s son, Michael, stars as Young Tony. He’s coming of age (and learning to be a mob boss) while rival gang warfare swirls around the family. Our own Mike Ryan enjoyed the film with some qualifiers while calling it both exhilarating and confounding, and Vince Mancini has rounded up the 10 episodes of The Sopranos that will refresh you before the film.

The Guilty (Netflix film) — Jake Gyllenhaal plays an 911 emergency dispatch operator who walks into a situation that he thinks he’s prepared for, but he has no idea… or does he? This movie’s a remake of a Danish film of the same name, and if you’re not familiar with that work (or perhaps even if you are), you aren’t ready for this.