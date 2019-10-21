Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Malcolm and Dani bond over a secret from her past as they try to infiltrate a drug cartel. Meanwhile, as Malcolm attempts to dig up memories of the “girl in the box,” his real-life becomes a bit of a blur.

Catherine the Great (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — The series premiere of this historical drama starring Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke begins near the end of Russian Empress Catherine the Great’s reign, as she contends with threats from all sides and sparks a scandalous love affair with a bold Lieutenant, Grigory Potemkin.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The team manages a betrayal within their ranks when Buck’s suit against the city goes to arbitration as they’re tasked with helping protesters involved in an accident at a slaughterhouse and rescuing a wife who finds herself trapped in a “rage room” with her husband’s mistress.

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Spencer approached his dad with an ultimatum and worries over Layla’s behavior as Coop gains confidence on stage and enters a freestyle battle.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Dave and Calvin take their wives out on a double-date but both couples get more than they bargained for when they dine at a fancy new restaurant.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Abishola is forced to reckon with her romantic feelings for Bob after a particularly steamy fantasy bleeds into her work life.

All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Lola officiates her first nuptials on “Wedding Day,” an annual event when couples flock to the Hall of Justice to be married free of charge.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Anissa and Grace have a charged run-in as Lynn discovers Jefferson went behind her back and brokered a deal with Agent Odell.