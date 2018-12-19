What’s On Tonight: A ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Holiday Special Will Get You On The Bandwagon

Pop

Schitt’s Creek Holiday Special (Pop, 10:00 p.m.) — If you haven’t jumped on the Schitt’s Creek bandwagon yet, here’s your chance. The show stars Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, a video-store titan who goes bankrupt and is forced to move his entire family to a town he bought for laughs when he was still rolling in dough. Most of the laughs come from watching these uber-rich characters try to make it in small-town life but the Christmas episodes see the family doing their best to get into the holiday spirit and bring a bit of cheer to their neighbors, albeit begrudgingly.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00/10:00 p.m.) — After 39 days on the island, one castaway is going home with the $1 million prize but not before a 63-piece puzzle challenge and a fire-making competition weed out the final group of players. Later, this season’s competitors gather for a kind of Bachelor tell-all session.

Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The famous acapella group gathers with some celebrity guests to usher in the holiday season over at NBC. Enjoy an hours-worth of modern tunes and Christmas classics all sung by people who make music with just their mouths.

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) — Floki makes a bold decision as Harald’s army makes the long trek to Wessex and the festivities to celebrate Ivar’s reign continue in Kattegat.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Sam Bee gives us a very special Full Frontal episode tonight, bringing her scathing political takedowns to the ice with help from Olympian Adam Rippon.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ben Stiller, Marina de Tavira, Yalitza Aparicio, Gryffin featuring Elley Duhe

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Willem Dafoe, Hailee Steinfeld

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Steve Carell, KiKi Layne

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Cena, Rachel Brosnahan, Brian Posehn, Richard Danielson

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, the Black Eyed Peas

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Charlamagne Tha God

