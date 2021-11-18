The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 1 (HBO Max series) — Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble produce this show about four Essex College roommates who are navigating the hell of dating lives in New England. They’re full of contradictions and hormones and feeling newfound independence, so this should be perfectly messy. Gavin Leatherwood from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be a series regular, and hopefully, he can escape the Devil this time.

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 4 (Paramount+ series) — This season shall begin with the U.S.S. Discovery crew facing a threat that they’re not prepared for, but they had better get that way. Both Federation and non-Federation worlds are feeling the uneasy unfamiliarity, so hopefully, they can come together and create a better future for everyone. Also, one should probably expect to see some alien life forms that the show’s already seen before, and that might include friendly and not-so-friendly faces.

The Curse of Von Dutch (Hulu film) — Welcome to the unbelievable yet true story of how a major 2000s fashion trend fell from iconic grace. From Venice Beach surfers to gangsters to Hollywood powerhouses, everyone wanted a piece of this iconic brand, and that fashion lust led to a decade of backstabbing and actual bloodshed. Yikes.

The Princess Switch 3 (Netflix film) — How on earth does Vanessa Hudgens have so much stamina to keep on bringing us the holiday spirit, year after year? This threequel sees Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy team up with another look-alike, and that would be cousin Fiona. She’s got ties to a dashing enigma of a man, and all of that leads to more identity-fudging fun and (of course) some Christmas romance.

Psych 3: This Is Gus (Peacock film) — It’s shotgun wedding time before Baby Guster arrives, all while Lassiter worries about his career, all while Shawn and Groomzilla Gus are going rogue.

Dogs In Space: Season 1 (Netflix series) — This is not the depressing 1986 film (starring Michael Hutchence) about a tragic group of friends. Rather, this story revolves around genetically enhanced canines who are out there in space and looking for a new Earth to help save humanity. If that search is successful, then the dogs get to be with their owners again, and I believe that the humans are coming out ahead in this deal.

Ghosts (CBS, 9:00pm) — The comedic spirits (including a Prohibition-era lounge singer, a hippie who indulges in hallucinogens, a scout leader, and a Militiaman) continue to haunt a country estate. This week, Jay gets booted from his a Dungeons & Dragons group, all while Sam wants to set up a group with the ghosts.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Alessia Cara

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Simu Liu, Ruth Negga, Big Sean, Hit-Boy

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Paul Rudd, Jared Harris, Nate Smith

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Salma Hayek, Keith Urban

In case you missed this pick from last week:

Ragdoll: Season 1 (AMC+ series) — The Killing Eve producers are on the case in this psychological thriller series that follows a disgraced London Police detective, who’s making a sort-of comeback in a particularly grim case. That would be the discovery of a literal “ragdoll” of body parts (from six murder victims), and it’s the work of a serial killer who’s already got a hit list for six more people, including Mr. Detective Himself. He joins the team to race against time, and the series also captures the fractured personal lives of several people on and connected with the case.