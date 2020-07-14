If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Showbiz Kids (HBO Max documentary film) — Alex Winter (soon to be seen in Bill & Ted Face The Music) wrote and directed this film that explores the shared experiences of former child stars who beat the odds. Come for the interviews with Evan Rachel Wood, Jada Pinkett Smith, Milla Jovovich, Wil Wheaton, Mara Wilson, Todd Bridges, and more. Stay for an unvarnished glimpse of the risks and rewards of this business.

The Business of Drugs (Netflix documentary series) — With the War on Drugs showing no sign of ending, a former CIA officer takes a crew on a global journey — exploring the roots of Opioid crisis, the effects of legal weed, and the flow of meth — to dig deep into the drug trade’s darkest corners.

We Are One (Netflix documentary film) — Director Stéphane de Freitas retraces journeys of five activists (working against sexism, racism, and more) who wish to raise awareness to ensure a better, fairer world.

Here are a few options elsewhere on TV:

Stargirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The JSA members are tense upon hearing Courtney’s plans for a new recruit, while Barbara’s unknowingly inviting over a hostile party for dinner.

Dirty John (USA 10:00 p.m.) — The Betty Broderick Story‘s dirtier turn than last year’s effort sees Betty turning empathy from strangers into a reason to avoid her misdeeds.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Tom Hanks, Noah Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Eric Andre, Rema

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Colin Jost, Davido

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Demi Moore, Paul Scheer, KALEO