What’s On Tonight: ‘SNL’ Serves Up Some Vintage Thanksgiving Sketches

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Saturday Night Live celebrates Turkey Day by taking a look back at its best Thanksgiving-themed sketches. If “Back Home Ballers,” that Adele parody, Kristen Wiig’s “Suprise Lady,” “Crystal Gravy,” and Debbie Downer don’t make an appearance, the holidays are officially ruined.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Charlie and Snoopy host a Thanksgiving dinner with an interesting menu before the gang boards the Mayflower for a journey with the first pilgrims.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Jason’s injury sidelines him from the team’s latest mission to rescue a marine pilot who was shot down in enemy territory, so Ray steps up to fill his shoes.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The team works with the LAPD to rescue an officer who was kidnapped during an undercover operation gone wrong.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The boys go hunting for the best microbiome and Kyle’s mom gets something called a fecal transplant. Don’t Google it.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Boyega, Abigail Spencer, JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: LL Cool J, José Andrés

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jeff Goldblum, Jacqueline Novak

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Evan Rachel Wood, Melissa Benoist, Mike Birbiglia, Bloc Party

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Esther Povitsky, Brenda Song