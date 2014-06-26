What’s On Tonight: ‘Spartacus’ Is Now On SyFy Without Any Of That Pesky Nudity

Blazing Saddles (AMC, 8 p.m.) — There should be an entire channel devoted to showing nothing but Blazing Saddles. Actually, let’s change that to nothing but Mel Brooks movies. Dracula: Dead and Loving It can get the coveted 3 a.m. on a Tuesday timeslot.
NBA Draft (ESPN, 8 p.m.) — Boy, can you believe the [fill in team later] took [fill in player later]? They’re sure going to look [fill in adjective later] in five years.
Party Down South (CMT, 10 p.m.) — “The ongoing drama threatens to destroy several more friendships in the house.” If I can’t believe in reality show friendships, what CAN I believe in?
Spartacus: Blood and Sand (SyFy, 10 p.m.) — Miss out on Spartacus: Blood and Sand when it aired on Starz? Well, now you can watch it on SyFy, without any of that distracting nudity. If you can somehow go back and forth between SyFy Spartacus and A&E Sopranos, you will go crazy.
Rectify (Sundance, 10 p.m.) — Please remember to KEEP watching Rectify. Thank you.
Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC, 10:30 p.m.) — Tony Hawk guest stars, hopefully with Goldfinger.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Mark Ruffalo on Letterman; Bob Newhart and Spoon on Kimmel; Jane Lynch on Ferguson; Melissa McCarthy on Stewart; Joel McHale on Conan; and Paul Rudd on Colbert.
Watching Spartacus without the nudity is like reading Playboy but skipping past the pictorials.
It would be like watching Deadwood without the profanity.
Or watching a politically correct edit of “Blazing Saddles”. No one should ever edit Mr. Richard Pryor.
@Pastor Swope — Cleavon Little, actually. But it’s not racist if you really do think they all look alike.
@Old Fat Bald Chick Magnet – Cleavon was Sheriff Bart, but Pryor was one of the screenwriters (and the part was originally written for him). So @Pastor Swope was correct and (I think) he’s not racist.
@Art — I didn’t know Pryor was one of the writers; thanks for the info. Funny, but I actually see Little as being better for that part. His coolness is what makes Bart so great, and Pryor, for all his genius, never had coolness in his movies.
(@Pastor Swope, I was just yanking you. The only racist pastor I know of is Al Sharpton.)
@Old Fat Bald Chick Magnet – Yeah, I think Sheriff Bart would have been a very different character has Pryor played the role. Now excuse me while I whip this out….
@Old Fat Bald Chick Magnet , Al Sharpton is far from the only racist pastor, I could start a list, but I don’t actually care enough…
He said the sheriff is near!
As honorary chairman of the welcoming committee, it’s my privilege to present a laurel and hearty handshake to our new…
Am I the only one curious to see the network friendly replacement for the phrase Jupiter’s cock. I mean will they just bleep it or replace it with something completely strange that makes no sense in any context like when you see an r rated movie on TBS.
They should go Die Hard on it and just roll with “Mr. Falcon”
Samuel L. Jackson calling Bruce Willis a “racist melon farmer” is the greatest edit in the history of film, haha.
I remember when I first hear “racist melon farmer” I lost my shit.
I’ll be watching Defiance, which is new tonight. Annnnd, probably Big Brother. I took two seasons off but think I’ll watch this one. I just managed to catch it last night, so I guess I’ll see if i can keep it going.
Dominion is new tonight, too, which I heard was oddly good. Anybody catch the first one?
I’ve seen nearly every season of Big Brother. The scene where 2 super bros and a super gay bro took off their shirts for an impromptu sit ups sesh in front of the ladies nearly fucking broke me. I’m not sure I can do it this year.
Yes. That was, ehmm, puzzling. Leave it to the Duck Dynasty bro to sit it out, though. I did find it comical that the chick who is a DJ was into the huge athlete dude, but then they cut to him saying how he was into the goofy chick with the blue hair from Seattle. Wasn’t anticipating that.
Let’s not forget blonde Zooey Deschanel.
Oh, man. I’m at a loss, I can’t recall what it was, but she said something remarkably stupid. Or didn’t know what something meant that everybody should? If there’s any justice in the world, a house guest will actually assault and murder whoever is in the zingbot suit and they’ll just close the book on this show for good.
Dominion is fairly decent, not great by any stretch of the word but not awful.
I don’t know if Dominion is good, but it’s odd. I’ll give it a couple more episodes.
she didn’t know what Cuatro meant or something. she thought it was “two”
NBA DRAFT !!! Yay !!! Tyler Ennis to the Raptos, fingers crossed!
*RaptoRs goddamit!
Benny Schwaz (a.k.a. ^ that guy’s namesake) is on CBB as well.
Man, Spartacus is one of my favorite shows of the last few years, but is the nudity all they’re gonna edit out? I can’t imagine they’ll keep all the blood, gore, and creative cursing (which is fantastic). I wish that show got more publicity, but watered down….I dunno.
You can pretty much show anything violence wise on television these days.
Everything else, not so much
This is America where brutal violence is A Okay but you better not cuss while you’re dismembering a dude because cussing is the worst thing anyone can ever do, apparently.
Or talk about safe sex, abortions, or evolution. Are we heathens now?
*rolls eyes and gives a british sigh combined with a french hiccup*
Americans
As long as we can schedule the Spaceballs cartoon on an all-Brooks channel but actually show an hour long block of a bathroom stall with occasional whistling noises.
God that cartoon’s terrible.
Please tell me no one is watching that censored Spartacus.