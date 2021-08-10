Stargirl (CW, 8:00pm) — Season 2 brings back a breath of unadulterated joy in 2020 starring Brec Bassinger in the title role with Luke Wilson doing the stepdad/former superhero sidekick honors. The first season arrived with a fairly simple setup: Stargirl is a good (and relatable) person who simply enjoys kicking evil people’s asses, and she’s thrilled that she can do it. Sometimes you just wanna watch the bad guys — who are clearly bad guys — go down, right? Stargirl is here for you in that way. After the leading lady worked hard to recruit her new JSA, it’s time for a family summer vacation, and Beth digs up her parents’ secret.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS, 10:30 pm) — Season 3 of this anthology series continues in 1844, when an idealistic preacher (Daniel Radcliffe) must join forces with a wanted outlaw (Steve Buscemi) as they set off on the eponymous trail by wagon. TBS suggests that the promise and peril that they encounter might remind us of our own times. Following last week’s butt-shaking Radcliffe, a holy prophet leads another group that’s moving West, and Benny’s got his own mission.

Untold: Malice at the Palace (Netflix film) — The Wild Wild Country creators bring a fresh, five-part sports docuseries that will drop weekly. The episodes will cover basketball, boxing, tennis, and more, to tell stories that you’ve not heard before about pivotal moments, including playoff and the Olympics. Each episode will go beyond the headlines to reveal what really happened to those at the center of the stories. Yes, there will be a deep dive into the “Malice at the Palace” Pacers-Pistons brawl, but also Caitlyn Jenner reflecting on what it took to win gold. Also, the show shines light on the Trashers, a misfit band of hockey players who were in deep with the mob. Oh boy.

Superman & Lois (CW, 9:00pm) — Lois is fretting over Jordan, who’s growing closer to Sarah, while Clark pays a visit to Lana.

Fantasy Island (FOX, 9:00 pm) — Time for another reboot? Looks like it. Visit this mysterious island, where Elena Roarke, descendent of (obviously) Mr. Roarke, takes charge while Javier’s the jack of all trades.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys (HBO, 10:00 pm) — The Dallas Cowboys head back to this all-access training camp series while gearing up for a football season like no other.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Smith

In case you missed this recent streaming pick:

Mr. Corman: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series) — Joseph Gordon-Levitt has proven himself to choose his roles carefully after stepping away from blockbuster-land, and that makes his choice, in general, worth watching. In this series, he plays a public-school high school teaser who’s in the midst of an existential crisis. Granted, the word “existential” might make some eyes glaze over with assumptions that this show will contain a lot of naval gazing. However, Gordon-Levitt’s character is fueled by “a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.” That’s not only darkly funny but shows that there’s plenty of juice to mine from seemingly mundane life concerns and the fear, which many of us share, that we’ll all feel like impostors while pretending to grow up.