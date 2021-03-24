The Day Sports Stood Still (HBO, 8:00pm) — As sports fans will never forget, March 2020 saw the unprecedented shutdown of their world due to the COVID-19 pandemic taking root. Director Antoine Fuqua helms this glimpse behind the curtain of the abrupt stoppage, which also includes an exploration of the cultural reckoning happening through protests against racial injustice. Slowly but surely, the NBA bubble brought sports back to life amid quarantine life. Expect to see interviews from everyone from team owner Mark Cuban to the NBA’s Donovan Mitchell, Danilo Gallinari, and Karl-Anthony Towns, along with the NHL’s Ryan Reaves, the NFL’s Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and Olympians Daryl Homer and Laurie Hernandez.

Seaspiracy (Netflix film) — This documentary (from the co-creator of Cowspiracy) hopes to illuminate how human behavior inflicts alarming and widespread harm upon the seas. From pollution caused by fishing gear and plastics to all of the damage caused by fishing itself (both illegal and otherwise), humans are taking a toll on the planet that could jeopardize its future (and mankind’s future as well).

Riverdale (CW, 8:00pm) — The Bulldogs can’t get it together over several football games, so Archie and Veronica work hard to try and boost spirit while Jughead’s feeling like paying it forward.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00pm) — A deal is on the table for Nancy and the Drew Crew in their deal with Gil Bobbsey, as a distraught Bess slams into Carson.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00pm) — The John Singleton-co-created series sees Franklin feeling consequences of his decisions while Teddy is reeling, Irene is in ultimatum mode, and Jerome is expanding the business with Louie.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Sharon Stone, Ken Burns

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Alexander Skarsgård, Karol G

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Minnie Driver, Benny Blanco and Gracie

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Kevin Bacon, Retta, Ash Soan

In case you missed this pick last Wednesday:

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix film) — Matthew Modine stars as Rick Singer, the man standing at the center of the enormous storm cloud that rocked the Ivy League world. Once all was said and done, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman received prison sentences for their participation in an elaborate scheme to get children of wealthy parents into elite colleges, and yes, there’s still plenty of scandal left in this saga to entertain.