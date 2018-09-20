What’s On Tonight: Netflix Gives Us A Buddy Comedy With ‘The Good Cop’

09.20.18 56 mins ago

Netflix

The Good Cop (Netflix) – Josh Groban and Tony Danza star in this buddy cop comedy that sports some real Monk vibes. Groban is a stickler for the rules, Danza is his dad, a disgraced officer with a wonky moral compass. The two solve a new mystery every episode, proving Netflix is determined to steal the bread and butter of every CBS/Fox network TV channel.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) – The gang kicks off their new vacation special by heading to, where else, Las Vegas.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – One houseguest gets the boot after a live vote while the remaining players compete for the position of power during an HOH challenge.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Franklin must face the consequences of his bad decisions while Teddy does everything to impress his new business partners and Lucia makes a sacrifice to save Gustavo’s life.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Matt Kemp, Wiz Khalifa

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jack Black, Angela Bassett, Josh Groban

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Tiffany Haddish, Iain Armitage

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kelly Clarkson, Freddie Highmore, Ken Burns, Sean Kinney

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Joan Collins, Badflower

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Tracey Ullman

Conan: Jeff Garlin, Boyd Holbrook, the Cooties

