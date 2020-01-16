If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — The series finale’s coming on January 31. In the meantime, Chidi receives advice from Jason, and Michael runs some tests.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon learns the art of listening from Paige, whose parents are going through divorce. Meanwhile, Georgie is in hot water over skipped chores.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The truth isn’t a pretty matter for Sam and Eilene, and Dean and Cass must come together as a team, as this series is somehow still barrelling through a fifteenth season.

The Unicorn (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Walton Goggins is still playing a widower on the dating scene. This week, Wade’s finding some unexpected advice for his dating woes from the Widow’s Support Group, and other characters struggle to adhere to medical advice.

Deputy (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — A fallen deputy sends the team on a mission to solve a gunman’s identity. Joseph leans into a revelation while Charlie’s looking for answers.

Legacies (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Necromancer’s quest for a revenge takes a strange turn, since he’s now human and without pwers. Meanwhile, Hope continues to try and make amends with Josie.

Evil (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — A serial killer seeks to have his confiction overturned while Kristen has to testify and simultaneously worry about her daughter’s emergency heart surgery.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Al Pacino, Florence Pugh, and musical guest Nicky Jam featuring Daddy Yankee

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: The cast of Schitt’s Creek, Finn Wolfhard, and Justin Willman

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Josh Gad and Tamron Hall

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Susie Essman