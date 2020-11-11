The Liberator (Netflix series) — Based upon Alex Kershaw’s book, The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey, this four-part series tackles the true story of the bloodiest World War II march to victory. U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry aim to liberate Europe, and the visuals introduce a new, rotoscope-esque technology to visualize the CGI-live-action performance by its cast.

Eater’s Guide to the World (Hulu series) — Maya Rudolph narrates this serial tour of the Eater’s Guide to the World with all kinds of local culinary destinations. Epic meals are the mission, and adventures with kind and interesting souls along the way.

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Netflix comedy sketch series) — Aussie comedy group Aunt Donna introduces their absurdist style to a whole new audience who may not be prepared for their wacky musical numbers. Ed Helms produces as part of Pacific Electric Picture Company, along with Comedy Bang! Bang!

Devils (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Patrick Dempsey’s character is still fighting to clear his character’s name after being lured into a deadly scandal in the London finance world. Yes, there’s an intercontinental conspiracy, why do you ask?

Coroner (CW, 9:00pm EST) — The realm of true crime podcasts becomes a case focus for Jenny and Donovan, but it’s awfully hard to solve a murder when there’s no body.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Maren Morris

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Michael Strahan, Brené Brown, Patty Smyth

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Max Greenfield, Ashe and Niall Horan

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Ethan Hawke, Lewis Black

In case you need some early Christmas viewing material, here’s a fresh-ish offering.

Holidate (Netflix film) — Here we go, everyone. The holiday season has officially begun, according to Netflix, which drops a romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. Both their characters loathe the holidays, including family gatherings and friend-loaded celebrations, so despite being strangers, they make a pact to do the “holidate” thing with each other for a full year. Because this is a romcom, they will obviously vow to never have romantic feelings for each other, but you know how that always ends, right? Oh, let’s just embrace the clichés, already. It’s 2020.