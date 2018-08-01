What’s On Tonight: Season 2 Of ‘The Sinner’ Explores A New Mystery

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two picks up with Bill Pullman’s Harry Ambrose returning to his hometown to investigate why a young boy would murder his parents. Also, Carrie f*cking Coon is part of this thing somehow.

Alone Together (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Season two kicks off with Benji worrying that he’s too much of a pushover, and Esther must seduce an ex-boyfriend to collect her Bitcoin fortune. Later, Esther gets a promotion, and Benji has a confrontation with a restaurant owner that goes viral.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The houseguests compete to win the Power of Veto tonight.

Burden of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Joanna investigates the reasons why her family left town so many years ago as she tries to convince the residents she’s on their side.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The remaining 14 chefs are split into two teams and tasked with cooking 39 dishes for diners who keep requesting their meals be changed. The losing team faces a cupcake pressure elimination.

World of Dance (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The top qualifying acts from each division will choose a rival and face off in a head-to-head elimination duel.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Alex pursues an ex-client of Samantha, and Harvey is drawn into a landowner’s dispute.

The Originals (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The series finale sees Klaus sacrificing himself to save Hope’s life and changing the fate of the Mikaelson family forever.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Martha and Snoop cook burgers with RuPaul and Faith Evans while, later, Snoop bakes something special using his own greens.

Reverie (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Mara’s personal tragedy affects her future with OniraTech, but when one of their own is stuck in Reverie, they must band together to save him.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sean “Diddy” Combs, Betty Gilpin, JOHNNYSWIM, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kate McKinnon, Mo Rocca, Nicky Jam & J Balvin

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ewan McGregor, Adam Pally, Katie Hannigan

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Bob Odenkirk, Natasha Lyonne, Kelsea Ballerini, Taylor Gordon

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mila Kunis, Christina Slater, PrettyMuch

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Michael McFaul

