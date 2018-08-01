What’s On Tonight: Season 2 Of ‘The Sinner’ Explores A New Mystery

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two picks up with Bill Pullman’s Harry Ambrose returning to his hometown to investigate why a young boy would murder his parents. Also, Carrie f*cking Coon is part of this thing somehow.
Alone Together (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Season two kicks off with Benji worrying that he’s too much of a pushover, and Esther must seduce an ex-boyfriend to collect her Bitcoin fortune. Later, Esther gets a promotion, and Benji has a confrontation with a restaurant owner that goes viral.
Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The houseguests compete to win the Power of Veto tonight.
Burden of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Joanna investigates the reasons why her family left town so many years ago as she tries to convince the residents she’s on their side.
MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The remaining 14 chefs are split into two teams and tasked with cooking 39 dishes for diners who keep requesting their meals be changed. The losing team faces a cupcake pressure elimination.
World of Dance (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The top qualifying acts from each division will choose a rival and face off in a head-to-head elimination duel.
Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Alex pursues an ex-client of Samantha, and Harvey is drawn into a landowner’s dispute.
The Originals (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The series finale sees Klaus sacrificing himself to save Hope’s life and changing the fate of the Mikaelson family forever.
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Martha and Snoop cook burgers with RuPaul and Faith Evans while, later, Snoop bakes something special using his own greens.
Reverie (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Mara’s personal tragedy affects her future with OniraTech, but when one of their own is stuck in Reverie, they must band together to save him.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sean “Diddy” Combs, Betty Gilpin, JOHNNYSWIM, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kate McKinnon, Mo Rocca, Nicky Jam & J Balvin
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ewan McGregor, Adam Pally, Katie Hannigan
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Bob Odenkirk, Natasha Lyonne, Kelsea Ballerini, Taylor Gordon
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mila Kunis, Christina Slater, PrettyMuch
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Michael McFaul
Christina Slater, huh? I can’t keep up with these celebrity sex change operations…
I had to IMDB that one thinking maybe they were right. Two Christinas, both haven’t worked since 2015, so yeh… Uproxx.
Carrie Coon is part of The Sinner because she’s a great actress and the first season was fantastic. That’s how.