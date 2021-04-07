This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Netflix series) — Settle in for this revisiting and exploration of the so-called “biggest art heist in history.” Over four parts, this documentary series will dig into the 1990 St. Patrick’s Day heist, which saw over half a billion dollars worth of legendary works stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Rembrandts and everything! The series promises to dig into all the dead ends and lucky breaks that this unsolved mystery has to offer.

Exterminate All The Brutes (HBO, 9:00 & 10:00 pm) — This four-part documentary series tells a story of survival with a powerful message. Prepare to witness a search for truth and an scrutinization of how history is written, and expect to watch this show while reexamining much of what you thought you knew about European colonialism, American slavery, and Native American genocide. Tonight, Parts 1 and 2 revisit the U.S.’ legacy as a colonial power, including stories of Christopher Columbus and Trail of Tears, as told from an indigenous perspective.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (Netflix film) — Even before Dolly helped fund research that led to one of the COVID-19 vaccines, she was beloved, as she very well should be. This special showcases the never-before-seen 2019 Person of the Year event and concert that celebrated this national treasure.

Kung Fu (CW, 8:00pm) — A mid-twenties Chinese-American woman, takes a life-changing journey to an isolated Chinese monastery after dropping out of college. Upon her return, she must banish crime and corruption in her hometown with her newfound martial arts skills and Shaolin values, all in the name of justice.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00pm) — Nancy and her crew must help one of their own, and Ryan grows preoccupied with a Celia conversation.

Hemingway (PBS, 8:00 & 9:00pm) — The docuseries continues with two more parts, including Hemingway following the Army through Europe and trying to get things rolling with Mary Welsh amid tragedies. In the meantime, he publishes The Old Man And the Sea to applause.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00pm) — The John Singleton-co-created series sees Franklin confronted with chaos while Teddy is attempting to row upstream.

The Wedding Coach (Netflix series) — All of those cancelled weddings from last year are going to have a spiritual reawakening with this show, which dives into the hell of planning. Comedian Jamie Lee piggybacks from her own wedding to help couples “survive” the ridiculousness of “Big Bridal.” It’s real talk with Lee attempting to help people see the bigger picture.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Luke Bryan, Katey Sagal, Luke Bryan

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Denis Leary, Cristin Milioti, Rod Wave

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Leslie Odom Jr., Physicist Michio Kaku

The Late Late Show With James Corden –Kenan Thompson, Julien Baker

Godzilla vs. Kong (HBO Max) — As you are well aware, we’ve seen a very long year without blockbusters (or almost any movies at all) in theaters, but a mega-blockbuster has arrived in both streaming and theatrical formats. It’s quite literally an actioner of gigantic proportions in a battle (starring Alexander Skarsgard and Rebecca Hall) for all of the ages. Not only does Kong punch Godzilla, but Godzilla punches back. It’s not quite Fast 9 in terms of ripped dudes with one-liners, but damn, it’s one hell of a movie event.