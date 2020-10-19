If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Unsolved Mysteries: Vol 2. (Netflix series) — Following a successful summer revival, the second batch of cold-case deep dives are here to spook the hell out of you. We ranked the six episodes — which include a mysterious death in a luxury hotel, the disappearance and murder of a Washington insider, and a mass haunting following a tsunami — that invite citizen detectives to do their thing. This reinvigorated take on the classic series comes from the original creators (Cosgrove/Meurer Productions), who teamed up with the Stranger Things production company (21 Laps Entertainment), and hopefully, some justice and closure can be found for victims’ families.

The Third Day (HBO, 9:00pm EST) — The Jude Law and Naomie Harris-starring series sees Helen dodge the power struggle when she finally finds what she’s been searching for on the island. Meanwhile, Tallulah stumbles upon an act of violence, and Ellie discovers one of her mother’s secrets.

We Are Who We Are (HBO, 10:00pm EST) — Sarah’s happy that Fraser finally has a strong male influence, but Maggie simply doesn’t understand. This show is Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s first stab at a TV series, and it will appeal to the Euphoria audience while they await Season 2.

Manhunt: Deadly Games (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — The FBI’s in hot pursuit of serial bomber Eric Randolph, all while Richard Jewell and Watson find evidence that could finally exonerate the wrongfully accused Richard following fallout from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

In case you missed these selections from over the weekend:

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon — Gwen Stefani, Swizz Beatz & Timbaland, Bebe Rexha ft. Doja Cat

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Ego Nwodim