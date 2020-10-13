Netflix’s summer revival of Unsolved Mysteries turned out to be as compelling as the original while also feeling new. Given that the original creators (Cosgrove/Meurer Productions) teamed up with the Stranger Things production company (21 Laps Entertainment), this result may not have been too surprising, but the project took risks to get there. First, they made the decision to go hostless — a wise move, considering that no one could replace Robert Stack. Second, they decided to structure each episode as a deep dive, rather than buzzing through multiple cases per installment. In the end, the approach worked because (1) Stack’s practically haunting each episode in silhouette, so his spirit still lives; (2) Forty-or-so minutes per episode makes each story even more engrossing, which has encouraged Reddit detectives to pounce upon these cases.

Yep, the public’s obsession with true-crime stories continues, and it’s perhaps even more amplified now, when people feel overwhelmed by the utter loss of control during our current global situation. If any justice can possibly be served (or closure can be found) for victims’ families (anyone with relevant information can reach out to Unsolved.com), then this show serves its purpose. Of course, the show also tends to break up the true-crime formula with the occasional paranormally-geared episode (as with “Queen Mary Ghost Ship” from the original run) that guarantees chills.

With Volume 2 hitting Netflix soon, the show’s updated format stays the same, and some of these cases are super cold, as in decades old. That’s actually quite fascinating, since DNA techniques are much more advanced now, which is precisely why the dogged efforts of Michelle McNamara against the Golden State Killer finally paid off, as HBO showed with the recent I’ll Be Gone In The Dark. Netflix’s audience will no doubt gobble up these “new” cases, and it must be noted that I’d never dare to “rank” these cases by their devastation factor. These cases are all tragic, but some are spookier than the rest. Since October is the spookiest month, let’s rank them on that note.

6. Episode #2 — “Death In Oslo”

Official synopsis: After checking in at a luxury hotel with no ID or credit card, a woman dies from a gunshot. Years later, her identity — and her death — remain a mystery.

Facts: The 1995 case involves a Jane Doe who secured a room at an opulent hotel, somehow without using a credit card, which was against the hotel rules. Her stay lasted for days, and law enforcement ruled this case a suicide even though her hand placement on the gun proved to be extraordinarily suspicious. Further, no one could figure out how anyone could have entered the room with it double-locked from the inside.

Analysis: There’s a lot of unsettling facts in this case that I won’t spoil, but I will say that the events that do shake out suggest that there are some human shenanigans afoot. No ID or passport was found in the room, and it sure looked like she was carrying many unusual items with her — really a nonsensical assortment for someone who supposedly committed suicide. She appeared to follow an extraordinary life, but the most engrossing part of this episode won’t send chills through anyone’s spine. Instead, the unraveling of this woman’s identity is the true draw.

5. Episode #1 — “Washington Insider Murder”

Official synopsis: Police find the body of former White House aide Jack Wheeler in a landfill. Security footage captures strange events in the days leading up to his death.