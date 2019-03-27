FX



What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — This new comedy from Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement is a riff on their cult hit about a trio of vampires living in the modern world. The group lives in a Staten Island suburb here, dealing with werewolves and city council members and ancient masters who demand they enslave the “New World.” They’ve also got lawn maintenance problems and annoying co-workers to manage.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jane the Virgin returns for its final season tonight. In the premiere, Jane makes a startling discovery but when she goes to Rafael for answers, he decides to put their relationship on hold to deal with things in his way. Meanwhile, Petra must confront her past if she’s to have a future with JR.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — A car unexpectedly smashes through the ambulance bay doors, forcing Dr. Choi to make some difficult decisions in an effort to save a worker trapped beneath the wreckage and April, who’s also in danger.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Cookie is offered a new career opportunity that puts the future of Empire in jeopardy.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Ava, Caitlin, and Dylan band together after news of Nolan’s murder breaks, giving each other airtight alibis on the night in question.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Betty and Cheryl team up to infiltrate The Farm while Jughead clashes with Gladys when he tries to put a stop to the town’s drug trade.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — One castaway wins the first immunity challenge of the season as the rest of the tribe members grapple with an anticipated merger.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Tensions flare between Casey and Herrmann when the firehouse responds to an apartment complex fire. After discovering something extremely suspicious during the call, Kidd and Severide do some investigating and get CPD on the case. That’s right, we’re getting another crossover folks.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Alex and Gigi’s rivalry heats up into a sing-off, while both of their family dramas come to a head.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Margo goes on a musical trek through the desert while Penny, Julia, and Q play some arcade games.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The team races to catch a sniper who has already taken out a mayoral candidate and has his eyes set on more politicians.

Happy! (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two kicks off with Sax clean-ish but still battling the sh*t that seems to follow him around.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — While investigating suspicious robberies in London, Will hits it off with a sexy British spy, leaving Frankie with some unexpected feelings that she doesn’t know how to process.

SEAL Team (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Bravo Team sets out on a special ops mission to take down the financier and mastermind behind several terrorist attacks.

You’re The Worst (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Gretchen’s mom comes to town ahead of the big day and Edgar takes Jimmy on a best-man date.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Justin Turner, Durand Jones & the Indications

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Charles Barkley, Tig Notaro

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Pamela Adlon, David Harbour, Wallows

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dr. Jennifer L. Eberhardt