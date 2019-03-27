FX

For newcomers unfamiliar with Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 mockumentary horror flick, FX’s revamping of What We Do In The Shadows will earn plenty of laughs and a few raised eyebrows. It’s the kind of meandering comedy series that’s so pointlessly entertaining, so charmingly strange, you can’t help but look forward to the next episode.

For fans of the comedy duo’s original film, a movie about a group of ancient vampires living as flatmates in New Zealand, the FX revival might feel like it’s searching for its own voice. Taking that into consideration, it’s best to not come into this show with any expectations.

That’s not a dragging of the show itself. After all, FX’s version of What We Do In The Shadows isn’t a reboot, it’s a reworking of Waititi and Clement’s original concept. Instead of a trio of vamps living on the outskirts of society on the other side of the world, this new group of bloodsuckers is wasting away in a dilapidated house on Staten Island. There’s a dandy vamp named Laszlo (played by the ingenious Matt Berry) who prefers to spend his time donning elaborate capes and pruning topiary vulvas in the garden. His lady-wife, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), is a delightfully droll character with a thick accent and an even stronger eye-roll, and their roommate Nandor (Kayvan Novak) is a former warlord with a love of protocol and someone named Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) who caters to his every eccentric whim.

The bare bones of this series are similar enough to its movie counterpart that there’s a real temptation to compare performances and characters to their initial doppelgangers. Berry’s Laszlo is clearly a stand-in for Waititi’s Viago, but he puts enough of a spin on the guy that, after watching the four episodes made available to critics, it feels like he’s forging a new path for the character. Laszlo’s high-maintenance, but he’s also aloof and completely narcissistic, something Viago never was. If anything, Nandor feels closer to the character’s teddy-bear-like personality even though he shares a backstory with Clement’s Vlad, who was still lamenting the loss of his torture chamber when we met him in the film.

That said, you might actually enjoy the show more if you can forget about the movie that spawned this show. It’s a weird suggestion, sure. The whole reason FX signed onto this series was because of the fervor behind the film. They’ve marketed the show around fans’ hunger for more. And yet…