The Worst Shape Of My Life (YouTube Originals) — Granted, I’ve nearly lost track of all of the reality TV projects on the Smith family’s plate, but in this one, Will Smith will do his best to make you forget that Jada’s out there complaining about their sex life. Watch as he embarks upon a personal journey that seeks to dig himself out of the biggest fitness rut of his life. Can he get jacked? Only if he gets jiggy wit it.

Copy That! (YouTube Originals) — This competition show follows YouTube stars who, as the title indicates, aim to trade expertise (for better or worse) with other YouTube creators. Sony Pictures Television produces here, so watch Sofie Dossi, Lisette aka Luhhsetty, Rosanna Pansino and Preston all do their best to not do a belly flop.

9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00pm) — Good god, there’s a man claiming to be carjacked before being buried alive, and then the 118 must assist a homeowner who’s claiming that her roommate’s actually a ghost. All in a day’s work.

All-American (CW, 8:00pm) — Spencer makes a surprising, rather unselfish choice, all while Olivia’s attempting to balance her relationship priorities.

4400 (CW, 9:00pm) — Ladonna’s newfound (and bonus) fifteen minutes of fame does not turn out as planned, so she must recruit help from an unlikely source.

We’re Here (HBO, 9:00pm) — The Queens continue to recruit small-town residents and train them for onstage moments that they never dreamed possible. This week, they head to Evansville, Indiana.

Wakefield (Showtime, 9:00pm) — Karena’s not thrilled with a confrontation with her therapist at the hospital, all while Nik’s sorting through his own trauma and feeling an out-of-body effect.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Michael Che, Martha Stewart, Summer Walker Ft. Ari Lennox

Judy Justice (IMDb TV) — You know all about Judge Judy Sheindlin, and here’s her brand new show, in which she returns to the bench for the reality-court drill. She’s got plenty of support (and more wit) coming from retired LA probation officer and bailiff Kevin Rasco, along with stenographer Whitney Kumar and Sarah Rose, who’s not only a law clerk but Judy’s granddaughter. Together, they’ll tell it like it is.