You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix interactive special) — Bear Grylls can’t stop punishing himself with interactive specials, in which viewers can choose the most entertaining paths for him after he sets out to survive harsh elements, this time in ice-ravaged mountains. There’s a narrative here, involving an amnesia-stricken Bear, who’s following up on the events of his plane crash…. what? He’s asking the audience to help him (and his pilot) get out of harm’s way, but who knows what will really happen? Well, you will know when you decide whether Bear will survive run-ins with wildlife and journeys through freezing tunnels. Do we think Bear Grylls will try to drink his pee and discover it is frozen while dressed like a Thrones character? I can’t wait to find out.

A La Calle (HBO Max movie) — This documentary follows ordinary Venezuelans as they make extraordinary efforts to reclaim their country (and their democracy) from a dictator that’s ruined the country in almost every sense of the word. Opposition figures, everyday citizens, and the acting interim president will surface on camera through exclusive interviews.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 (Netflix series) — In case you wanted to live vicariously in more ways that one (to forget the pandemic and dream beyond your budget), behold more incredible properties that will make you feel terribly and wonderfully envious.

Secrets, Lies & Private Eyes (Discovery+ series) — Follow a quartet of female-led PI agencies as they get real about their cases’ inner workings, and get ready for some powerful stories that will leave you feeling haunted.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS, 10:30 pm) — Season 3 of this anthology series continues in 1844, when an idealistic preacher (Daniel Radcliffe) must join forces with a wanted outlaw (Steve Buscemi) as they set off on the eponymous trail by wagon. TBS suggests that the promise and peril that they encounter might remind us of our own times. Following the butt-shaking Radcliffe scene from a few months ago, it’s time for the final showdown.

Stargirl (CW, 8:00pm) — It’s epic showdown time for the JSA and Cindy’s new team.

Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — A blast from the past intrudes on the present for Supergirl, and Nyxly’s dark history is exposed by Mxy in the most appropriate way possible.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Kendall Jenner, Antoni Porowski, TINA

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Justice Stephen Breyer, Chris Turner

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Magic Johnson, Steve Lemme, Kevin Heffernan, The Marias

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Kate Hudson, Jon Bernthal, Natasha Brown, José Medeles

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Cobie Smulders, Regina Hall

In case you missed this streaming pick from last Tuesday:

UNTOLD: Breaking Point (Netflix film) — The destigmatization of anxiety is the name of the (sports) game here when it comes to the story of tennis figure Mardy Fish. From his quasi-humble days at the Saddlebrook academy to his rivalry with Andy Roddick to his near-miss with success (while gazing toward John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, and Andre Agassi), this documentary-series installment digs deep into how the formerly number-one ranked American male tennis player evaporated from the public eye. These days, Fish serves at the US Davis Cup and, on a daily basis, hopes to help other athletes who struggle with similar mental health issues.