Whee! Glenn Beck Canned by Fox News!

It’s a great year for people who don’t want their political opinions from jackasses flailing around in hysterics: first Keith Olbermann got fired from MSNBC, and now Fox News has just announced that Glenn Beck’s show will leave the air later this year. Fox News and Beck’s Mercury Radio Arts released a joint statement today that mentioned no specific end date for the show and especially vague plans for future projects together.

“Glenn Beck is a powerful communicator, a creative entrepreneur and a true success by anybody’s standards,” said Roger Ailes, Chairman and CEO of Fox News. “I look forward to continuing to work with him.” “I truly believe that America owes a lot to Roger Ailes and Fox News,” Beck said in a statement. “I cannot repay Roger for the lessons I’ve learned and will continue to learn from him and I look forward to starting this new phase of our partnership.” [via EW]

Of course, there was no mention of how Beck has lost advertisers or how his audience has dropped more than 40% in the cable news demo this year. I’m sure that unspecified plans for future projects with Fox News will have much greater clout than hosting an hour-long news show. *cough* FIRED! *cough cough*