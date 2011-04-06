Whee! Glenn Beck Canned by Fox News!

It’s a great year for people who don’t want their political opinions from jackasses flailing around in hysterics: first Keith Olbermann got fired from MSNBC, and now Fox News has just announced that Glenn Beck’s show will leave the air later this year. Fox News and Beck’s Mercury Radio Arts released a joint statement today that mentioned no specific end date for the show and especially vague plans for future projects together.
“Glenn Beck is a powerful communicator, a creative entrepreneur and a true success by anybody’s standards,” said Roger Ailes, Chairman and CEO of Fox News. “I look forward to continuing to work with him.”
“I truly believe that America owes a lot to Roger Ailes and Fox News,” Beck said in a statement. “I cannot repay Roger for the lessons I’ve learned and will continue to learn from him and I look forward to starting this new phase of our partnership.” [via EW]
Of course, there was no mention of how Beck has lost advertisers or how his audience has dropped more than 40% in the cable news demo this year. I’m sure that unspecified plans for future projects with Fox News will have much greater clout than hosting an hour-long news show. *cough* FIRED! *cough cough*
But how will I know what to fear???
May I suggest a Beck-Olberman “Point/Counter-Point” show. Our hate will unite us.
WHOO! SCHANDENFREUDE PARTY, Y’ALL!!!
Is this a preemptive move to run for President? Because I missed the last race riots in LA, so I really need this.
*Goes outside and practices bat swinging and race shouting.
I wonder how they’ll blame this on a liberal conspiracy.
Looks like George Soros finally connived enough influence to .. can we put that lunatic-driven narrative to rest?
Fox News should change their slogan from “Fair and Balanced” to “Fuck You We Know.”
Take a deep breath? Smell that? That’s the smell of clean air. No Olbersuck? No Glen Feck? Get rid of Hannity and that strangely attractive lesbian on MSNBC and I’ll dance in the fucking streets.
that strangely attractive lesbian on MSNBC
Look, she has a name. It’s “Joe Scarborough.”
Beck hasn’t been fired, they are having him host the new Fox News Show “How to call the president a n*gg*r without actually saying the world n*gg*r”.
Rush Limbaugh is the co-host.
***word, not world***
As a Republican, I cant stand Beck or Rush….
but why does Beck look like the kid from “A Christmas Story”
just sayin…
Nah, I like Scarborough, he reminds me of a skeevy uncle that gives you weed and talks about the New World Order.
The real fun here comes after Beck is shitcanned and the rest of Fox News tries to pretend he was the only problem.
They’re probably have Bill Scammons on to explain it all, right between Neil Cavuto’s segment “Is Barack Hussein Obama a Front Man for the Gay Mexican Socialist Invasion?” and the debate Meygyn Kylly will moderate, between Charles Krauthammer, Karl Rove, Dick Morris and a liberal they found playing a bongo outside Bergen County Community College.
To someone like Roger Ailes, the problem with Glenn Beck isn’t that he’s an insane right-wing nut job who believes crazy conspiracy theories. It’s that he’s too obvious about it.
Propaganda requires subtlety. I learned that from a “Fox and Friends” segment about how Obama’s death panels are going to grind up our internal organs and use them for potpourri at NPR-sponsored lesbian weddings.
Ah, a little less stupidity on TV makes me smile. But, will Glenn Beck Dog still have a show? Or will they just put him to sleep now? I’m usually against putting dogs to death-sleep but that Glenn Beck Dog is really asking for it; I don’t care how adorable he is. His doggy opinions are just annoying. I’m no fan of cats but I don’t think they’re quite as evil as he portrays them.
Wait…is the radio show still on? I need my daily dose of creepy hushed voices, transparent scare jobs to sell gold, and terrible renditions of Rudyard Kipling poetry.
I am definitely DVR his last show to see that fat fuck sob like a girl.
Uh… Not having your contract renewed is NOT the same thing as “getting canned”.
Glenn Beck Dog wants you to invest in GOLDen retrievers, baby food jars and meth.
Yer fahred!
Poof! Vamoose, sonuvabitch.
Well, my gut feeling is this change is taking place because he’s been taken over in ratings by Alex Jones, and wasn’t successful at capturing the Tea Party reigns, with Sarah Palin, from the real movement founders…Alex Jones and Ron Paul! He was basically plagiarizing the Alex Jones Show, just adding his own deceptive twist to it, and many people either didn’t understand it…or in the case of the real Tea Party fundamentalists who actually do their “alternative” homework, wasn’t able to capture their hearts because they were able to immediately tell when he started to steer clear from going all the way and totally exposing the truth about the New World Order and it’s true handlers…typical FOX News style. Even Billary recently exclaimed, the American media is “losing the info-war to alternative media” and Glenn Beck is a microcosm of why this is happening.
Someone should question Glenn Beck if this was a sign from GOD or just stuff that happens.
When I was a kid I lived in Utah, and the Boy Scouts was taken over by Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS Church). This, so called religion, practices underage polygamy, they send the boys off on missions to divide the underage sisters among the dirty old men of the clan. Now when these underage girls get pregnant, these same dirty old men, send them to the state to get their welfare checks . You should see some of the palace homes that are paid with welfare checks (not on just one of course). By the way this is the newest religion that was made right here in United States of America, I guess their also in AZ, CA, NM, TX, NV, CO, OK.
Glenn Beck’s comments on Japan as being a sign from GOD is trash talk, kicking them when they are down, would he say the same if a terrible thing happened to himself or his family? When someone hides behind religion to do or say something we know is wrong we should stand up and point it out (right the Wrong).
Where in the hell did my WSU avatar go?
Beck has lost advertisers or how his audience has dropped more than 40% in the cable news demo this year.
it’s a phony stat.
Beck has averaged 2.2 mil over the 27 months on Fox. He’s averaging 1.8 this month. the 2.9 number was the average for one month, January 2010, during the height of healthcare when all of Fox had record highs
I thought the Ecumenical Liberation Army was supposed to assassinate him on-air.
first KO and now beck. Chris matthews’ dressing room must be a very tense, sweaty place right now. more than usual anyway.
I have heard beck described as a journalist and also pundit. I think he is a spoiled little child acting out for attention.If I had to put a label on him it would be sideshow carnival barker.I hope actual carnival barkers are not too insulted
You people are absolute morons. Glenn Beck was where you could get the truth.. We have a communist trained president. We have progressives ruining america. This whole country is falling apart because of liberal news media like this above. God help us to get a new president in 2012.. This is sickening what you progressives are doing to our country
Bring back Crossfire with Beck
Winning!
Glenn Back was like the “Chicken Littles” always saying that the “Sky is Falling”, like the same ones that were the “Chicken Hawks”, big talk no courage. The United States, favors creativity wherever it can be found. We’re apostles of prosperity and defenders of the free exchange of ideas and when more people in more countries are free to rise, to invent, to communicate, to dissent, it’s not the doom of United States leadership, its the triumph of the American way. Generations have worked hard and sacrificed much for the country to reach this point (individuals and our unions!), and with further hard work and sacrifice (along with our relentless self-doubt) the United States will rise again, we do not tire and we are coming back, no matter what the “Chicken Littles” keep saying about our nation. Never Bet Against the United States!
People, when this country is being over run by outsiders with a given agenda (and it has nothing to do w/democracy) will you still be this stupid and easily led? Tell me, of all the promises made in the last year, how many have come to fruition? How many jobs has Harry Reid, Nancy Pelosi or the Prez created? Lets be honest. Anybody can talk nasty or wail against the other side, but who will stand up for the right thing for this country? Think about it. Right now, as I read the comments, we are in big trouble. Hang on to your butts, its gonna be a bumpy ride!!! After reading all this drivel, Glenn Beck sounds normal!!
Beck sure has made some wonderful friends while hosting his show⁄! I enjoyed him a lot. He made money on me, bought all his books as well as those of his guests. Together he and OReilly make a great comedy team, but neither is smart enough to go anywhere.
Sure do wish you people writing comments would STOP using the F word so much. It sounds awful and looks worse.
a mom and grandmother
We love the progressive Beck haters… the same ppl that will have to get a better education to get a job as we move into the new economy as foreign markets continue to get more competitive. As we cut back on entitlements you folks will starve. All of this ensures that Beck will have a good viewership and will be back to Fox w new show. LOL