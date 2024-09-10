Change is hard for anyone, but especially for the people who have been watching Pat Sajak shout letters across a crowded hall for nearly 40 years. Sajak departed Wheel of Fortune at the end of last season, and Ryan Seacrest stepped in as the new letter wrangler for season 42. He must have learned how to spell.

This week, Seacrest finally made his hosting debut and, to the delight of the viewers, it went well. You could tell he was a bit nervous, but who wouldn’t be after stepping into Sajak’s large shoes. Fans have called Seacrest a “breath of fresh air,” and even “likable” but there was one minor change that fans can’t seem to get used to: the new set.

Along with the new host came a set refresh and some new graphics, though it might take some time to get used to it. Some fans called the new format “unwatchable” with the addition of new contestant boxes while the puzzle is being solved. The board seemed to have a slight delay, and the area behind the wheel was also given a more minimal design as opposed to the normally more colorful backdrop.

Another misstep was Seacrest’s lack of cards when introducing the contestants and throughout the game. While it might have looked a little weird, maybe Seacrest was up all night studying and simply didn’t need them. He is doing the work!

Overall, the show is more or less the same, just without our good friend Pat to guide us through. But Seacrest will be fine for now… as long as he stays on Vanna’s good side.