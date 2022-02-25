Wheel of Fortune, uh, found a way to humiliate one contestant.

On Wednesday’s episode of the legendary game show, contestant Tenaya wanted to solve the puzzle that read, “_URASSIC PARK _O_IES.” Pretty obvious, right? “JURASSIC PARK MOVIES.” There’s three of them (six if you include the Jurassic World trilogy), they made a lot of money, won some Oscars, directed by this Steven Spielberg guy. Well, ah ah ah, because that is not what poor Tenaya guessed.

“I’ll try and solve,” she said with obvious hesitation. “Jurassic Park… Bodies?”

Genuinely one of the funnier guesses in Wheel of Fortune history. #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/ijIOGY1x3f — Pat (@producepat) February 24, 2022

As noted by Decider, “To make matters even worse, she missed out on over $10,000 and a trip to the bonus round because of her huge mistake.” Oops. Tenaya’s incorrect answer went viral and even caught the attention of the Jurassic World Twitter account, which tweeted, “Ho__ on__ y_ur b___s.” (Hold on to your… beads?”)

Others joined in:

LMAO @ the Wheel of Fortune contestant who gave the answer “JURASSIC PARK BODIES” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/11ju2HRANK — Quinn (@pewpewpew) February 24, 2022

Bruh I’m watching wheel of fortune and the girl said she wanted to solve the puzzle it was “Jurassic park movies” why she said Jurassic park bodies and lost lmao — IG: A_shantel (@a_shantel) February 24, 2022

#WheelOfFortune Jurassic Park Bodies? I'm done for the night. pic.twitter.com/ZbtxyFcHIB — Nicole E Woolaston (@NicoleWoolent) February 24, 2022

I am befuddled right now. Bewildered, if you will. What I just witnessed on Wheel of Fortune… The category:

Show-Biz The board:

Jurassic Park _o_ies "I'd like to solve:

Jurassic Park Bodies" Jurassic Park BODIES?!?!?!? Unsurprisingly, the answer was Jurassic Park Movies… — Joe Brown (@Xeminan) February 24, 2022

the lady on wheel of fortune just guessed “Jurassic park bodies” 😐 pic.twitter.com/YmRjLpiFVs — Elena (@elenajaffe) February 24, 2022

SHE SAID JURASSIC PARK BODIES 💀 — Turd Ferguson (@Biller_Lite) February 24, 2022

To be fair, there are bodies in Jurassic Park. Both humans and dinosaurs. Maybe that’s what she meant (it’s not what she meant). Anyway, remember when that one contestant didn’t win a car because of an infuriating technicality, but then Audi gave her one anyway? Spielberg should do the same thing for Tenaya, except instead of a car, it’s a ticket to see Jurassic World Dominion. And heck, throw in a car, too.

