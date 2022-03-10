It was all of last week when Pat Sajak asked Wheel of Fortune viewers to be nicer to contestants. “It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” the host tweeted, adding, “These are good people in a bad situation under a kind of stress that you can’t begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch.”

First off, “good people in a bad situation” is an objectively funny way of describing someone who’s trying to win a Dalmatian statue on a syndicated game show. Also, Sajak wasn’t listening to his own advice during Wednesday’s episode: he (hilariously) mocked a contestant for sharing the “most pointless story ever told.”

During the interview portion of the show, Sajak looked at the card for contestant Scott Ingwersen and, with a confused look on his face, said, “Why am I mentioning this? It’s on your card. You had your big toe chopped off. Why are you telling this?”

Ingwersen explained:

“It’s important to know that when I was 12 years old, I was riding a 10-speed bike with flip-flops, and I fell and completely cut off the top of my toe. The next car that came by were two paramedics that were on their way to their job, and they said, ‘It’s just a laceration.’ But I didn’t know what that was, so it freaked me out even more. And my toe is reattached, and I just want to say thank you to them 30 years later.”

Sajak could barely hide his disgust. “That may have been the most pointless story ever told,” he said. “And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you.” Some Wheel fans on Twitter were insulted by the host’s response to Ingwersen’s tale (“Pat Sajak is such an a**hole who says to someone ‘that’s the most pointless story ever’ when someone is opening up on National TV???” reads one), but he’s not wrong: that story went nowhere. Like the time I caught the ferry to Shelbyville. I needed a new heel for my shoe. So I decided to go to Morganville, which is what they called Shelbyville in those days. So…

You can watch the clip from the episode here.

