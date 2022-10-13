If you aren’t watching Abbott Elementary at this point, it’s a little embarrassing. The Emmy-winning comedy just began its sophomore season with special guest star Gritty, who will likely win an Emmy next year. The gang is back with more public school shenanigans and trendy pop culture Halloween costumes (a very public school thing to do!) for season two, though if you don’t have cable it’s a little harder to tune in.

Even though the Quinta Brunson sitcom airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 9 pm, episodes are not readily available until Thursday at 3 a.m. ET. Under a new agreement between Hulu and HBO Max, new and past episodes will remain on Hulu, while complete future seasons will be available to stream on HBO Max before the next season premieres on ABC. So if you are looking to wait until the end of the season to catch up, you have many options!

This strategy is relatively new for cable shows as they get their bearings on their respective streaming services (the first season of Ghosts had a similar strategy on Paramount+ last year). Thankfully, networks and streamers have been working to make sure things are available by the next morning so that you will have something to talk about with all your friends at the proverbial water cooler. Congrats! You’re up to speed on the times.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays on ABC.