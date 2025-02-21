It’s been five weeks since a new Taylor Sheridan episode has dropped, which honestly feels like a Neo-Western drought (on Paramount Plus) considering that several of the Sicario scribe’s (Yellowstone and standalone) series were running concurrently last fall and through January. Now, the time has finally arrived to revisit this universe’s most popular prequel, 1923. Sheridan actually only intended a single season for this series, but the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-starring show proved so appealing that a second chapter was called up to finish Jacob and Cara Dutton’s story.
In doing so, Sheridan will also flesh out Dutton family structure, and later this year, The Madison will continue the present-day Yellowstone saga. Yet at present, only one time-related detail is important.
When Does Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 Season 2 Episode 1 Come Out?
The season premiere will stream on Sunday, February 23 via Paramount Plus.
Get ready for Spencer Dutton to figure prominently into this season during his physical journey. This will also lead to an emotional transformation, as actor Brandon Sklenar (soon to appear in The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney) told Entertainment Weekly. He believes that a positive reception is coming:
“I know people are going to just be over the moon with how [creator Taylor Sheridan] wrote this journey. It’s so beautiful. It’s such a beautiful character arc … Who we see in episode one and who we see at the end of the second season is an entirely different human being.”
We don’t have to wait much longer. The second season also stars Michelle Randolph, Aminah Nieves, and Timothy Dalton; the show will also introduce Jennifer Carpenter, Augustus Prew, and Janet Montgomery. The first 1923 season is already streaming on Paramount Plus.