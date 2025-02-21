It’s been five weeks since a new Taylor Sheridan episode has dropped, which honestly feels like a Neo-Western drought (on Paramount Plus) considering that several of the Sicario scribe’s (Yellowstone and standalone) series were running concurrently last fall and through January. Now, the time has finally arrived to revisit this universe’s most popular prequel, 1923. Sheridan actually only intended a single season for this series, but the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-starring show proved so appealing that a second chapter was called up to finish Jacob and Cara Dutton’s story.

In doing so, Sheridan will also flesh out Dutton family structure, and later this year, The Madison will continue the present-day Yellowstone saga. Yet at present, only one time-related detail is important.