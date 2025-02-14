This movie has the advantage of a built-in audience ready to flock into theaters, so let’s not waste any more build-up on what to expect.

When Sydney Sweeney isn’t on a set, she’s frequently demolishing the Internet with her social media thirst traps . How she manages to find the time, who knows? Sweeney recently finished filming the Christy Martin biopic and will return for Euphoria‘s third season sometime this year. At the moment, the Immaculate actress is working on The Housemaid, which will take her back to thrillers while adapting Frieda McFadden’s household-name making beach read novel that sparked sequels.

Plot

The Housemaid has sold millions of copies (and counting), leading the audience to tap into McFadden’s 20+ other books, which she has somehow managed to amass despite her “day job” as a physician. Sweeney is also doing just fine in the multitasking department with TMZ reporting that she is being paid $7.5 million for this film. Sequels will be possible as well with The Housemaid’s Secret and The Housemaid Is Watching also ripe for adaptation.

The Lionsgate movie will work from a script from Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys) and will follow the book’s setup with Sweeney portraying Millie, whose secret past leads her to accept a live-in position for the troubled Winchester family. The wife, Nina (Seyfried) seems seriously off, and the husband, Andrew (Sklenar), appears on the verge of breaking in half, according to the synopsis:

In the film, Sweeney will play Millie, a struggling woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew, an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.

Obviously, McFadden’s readers will know the twists that are coming, but presumably, they will be invested in watching drama unfold onscreen, much like the millions of people who watch Instagram reel-memes and know what’s coming. Speaking of which, filming began earlier this year in New Jersey with Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and director Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids) whipping out the meme power on social media. The caption reads, “Lights, camera, deception,” and they went in for the meme kill: “It’s the Delulu for me. They are living in this big a** house and they put her in the attic with a cotton itchy blanket, like, red flag.”

That’s The Housemaid in a nutshell, alright.

Cast

Sweeney is throwing herself into the role of Millie with Seyfried as Nina Winchester with Brandon Sklenar (1923) as her husband, Andrew. Michele Morrone, who recently made waves in Subservience on Netflix, has picked up the role of sexy Italian groundskeeper Enzo. Alexandra Seal (A Murder At The End Of The World, Escape At Dannemora) will portray Officer Connors.