When Does ‘All American’ Season 5 Come Out On Netflix?

Season five of All American will premiere on Netflix on May 23. That comes just eight days after the show’s season finale which is a sweet move by the show for fans who hoped that they wouldn’t have to wait too long to start binging the season. If you’ve managed to steer clear of spoilers for season five, here’s what you need to know:

Season five finds Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and his friends thriving as young adults on the cusp of real adulthood. This season brings its fair share of sexy, messy love lives, hard lessons learned on and off the field, fun college drama, and parties galore. The season launches with the GAU Condors at a bowl game during the winter break, but Spencer hardly has time to focus on the achievement while the juicy scandal Olivia (Samantha Logan) discovered at the end of last season, and the fragile state of their relationship, looms over his head.

Olivia’s investigation into Coach Garrett (guest star Sean Carrigan) and the GAU football team will have bigger repercussions than she imagined and will affect more people than expected. Meanwhile in South Crenshaw, Billy (Taye Diggs) focuses on his high school students and players while struggling with missing coaching Spencer and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling).

Grace (Karimah Westbrook) prepares for a new chapter in her life which includes an epic wedding to D’Angelo Carter (guest star Lamon Archey.) Laura (Monet Mazur) teams up with Coop (Bre-Z), who has a new interest in law, leading her down a path she wasn’t expecting. Jordan will embark on a quest to woo Layla (Greta Onieogou), while Layla and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) get serious about their careers.

Asher (Cody Christian) is thriving with Jaymee (guest star Miya Horcher) and focused on coaching while JJ (Hunter Clowdus) discovers just how fun the off season can be for an athlete. But even when life gets difficult for our crew, they will always find a way to rise from the ashes.