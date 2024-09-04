(WARNING: Spoilers for Power Book II: Ghost will be found below.)
It’s been two months since the last Power Book II: Ghost episode aired, and I don’t think I can go much longer without one. Thankfully, the second half of season 4 is set to return on September 6 and officially conclude its mid-season break. With that, viewers like myself will reconnect with Tariq and Brayden as they look to navigate back to the top of the drug world while also staying clear from the wrath of Noma who discovered that the duo is back on the streets moving product.
Elsewhere, we’ll catch up with Diana, who is pregnant with she and Tariq’s first child. Monet is still trying to bring her family back together, but she and Dru got wrapped up with the NYPD while Cane continues his role as Noma’s sidekick. Now that you’re up to speed, here’s what to expect for episode six.
When Does Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Episode 6 Come Out?
The sixth episode of Power Book II: Ghost season four, titled “Devil’s Playground,” will arrive on September 6. The episode will be available on Friday, 9/6 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel that same day at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Devil’s Playground” can be found below:
Tariq and Brayden must find a way to get back in Noma’s good graces. Diana is faced with stepping further into the game or risking her family’s safety.
You can also watch a teaser for Power Book II: Ghost season four, episode six below:
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season four, part in now streaming on the STARZ app Season four, part two debuts on September 6.