When Does ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4, Episode 6 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for Power Book II: Ghost will be found below.)

It’s been two months since the last Power Book II: Ghost episode aired, and I don’t think I can go much longer without one. Thankfully, the second half of season 4 is set to return on September 6 and officially conclude its mid-season break. With that, viewers like myself will reconnect with Tariq and Brayden as they look to navigate back to the top of the drug world while also staying clear from the wrath of Noma who discovered that the duo is back on the streets moving product.

Elsewhere, we’ll catch up with Diana, who is pregnant with she and Tariq’s first child. Monet is still trying to bring her family back together, but she and Dru got wrapped up with the NYPD while Cane continues his role as Noma’s sidekick. Now that you’re up to speed, here’s what to expect for episode six.