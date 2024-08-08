(WARNING: Spoilers for Power Book II: Ghost season 4 will be found below.) In just a few weeks, Power Book II: Ghost season four will return to air the last episodes in what will be the series’ final season. This season of Power Book II: Ghost is lining up to be its most dramatic yet, as big surprises like Diana being pregnant and Tariq being the father, Cane and Noma’s new partnership, Detective Carter’s threatening presence thanks to his work in the NYPD, Tariq’s new romance with Anya, Noma’s daughter, and much more. Though Power Book II: Ghost season four, part one was a dramatic one, the crew can definitely up the ante in the next five episodes. With a little less than a month to go until Power Book II: Ghost returns, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the new episodes.

Release Date The second half of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 will premiere on September 6 with the sixth episode of the season debuting on the STARZ app and website at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later make its on-air debut on the STARZ TV channel on Friday at 8pm ET/PT. This will conclude a two-month mid-season break that Power Book II: Ghost began back in July for its highly anticipated final season. Cast Season four, part one of Power Book II: Ghost a pair of fairly major deaths. Obi was shot and killed by Noma after she learned that he lied to her about how he got green cards for his family, which Tariq helped facilitate. Salim was also sot and killed by Tariq during a struggle in the latter’s home after Tariq arrived to inquire about Diana’s whereabouts. Aside from those two, the list of major characters is expected to remain the same as we head into the second half of the season. This includes new season four additions like Golden Brooks as Janet (Monet’s cousin), Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter, Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Detective Nico Calder, Alison Luff as Detective Felicia Lewis, Talia Robinson as Elle (Brayden’s new love interest), and Sydney Winbush as Anya Covington (Noma’s daughter). Here’s the full list of confirmed and expected cast members for Power Book II: Ghost season four, part two: Main: Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick

Giani Paolo as Brayden Weston

Woody McClain as Lorenzo “Cane” Tejada Jr.

LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada

Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada

Method Man as Davis MacLean

Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada

Caroline Chikezie as Noma

Lightskin Keisha as BruShandria Carmichael



Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter (new)

Golden Brooks as Janet Stewart (new)

Mattea Confroti as Elisa Marie Proctor (new)

Sydney Winbush as Anya Convington (new)

Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Detective Nico Calder (new)

Alison Luff as Detective Felicia Lewis (new)

Talia Robinson as Elle (new) Recurring: Larenz Tate as Councilman Rashad Tate

Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick

Stephanie Suganami as Perla Tanaka

Elizabeth Rodriguez as Paz Valdes

Cory Jeacoma as Trace Weston

Michael J. Ferguson as 2-Bit

Jeff Aeur as Robert Weston

Pha’rez Lass as Zion

Wesley Han as Pinky

Plot STARZ shared an official synopsis for the season half of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 earlier this month. You can read it below: Tariq finds himself in an eerily similar situation, just like his late father, Ghost, stuck between a rock and a hard place, with the choice to leave the game or take over. Entrapped by Detective Carter, the Tejada family realizes their safety is not guaranteed. Monet fiercely fights for her family to become whole again, but is it too late? Noma is working her way to the top of the food chain. Meanwhile, her daughter, Anya, gets too close to the game, forcing Noma to think twice about her actions. Trailer STARZ shared an official trailer for the final Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episodes earlier this month, you can watch that below.