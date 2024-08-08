(WARNING: Spoilers for Power Book II: Ghost season 4 will be found below.)
In just a few weeks, Power Book II: Ghost season four will return to air the last episodes in what will be the series’ final season. This season of Power Book II: Ghost is lining up to be its most dramatic yet, as big surprises like Diana being pregnant and Tariq being the father, Cane and Noma’s new partnership, Detective Carter’s threatening presence thanks to his work in the NYPD, Tariq’s new romance with Anya, Noma’s daughter, and much more. Though Power Book II: Ghost season four, part one was a dramatic one, the crew can definitely up the ante in the next five episodes.
With a little less than a month to go until Power Book II: Ghost returns, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the new episodes.
Release Date
The second half of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 will premiere on September 6 with the sixth episode of the season debuting on the STARZ app and website at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later make its on-air debut on the STARZ TV channel on Friday at 8pm ET/PT. This will conclude a two-month mid-season break that Power Book II: Ghost began back in July for its highly anticipated final season.
Cast
Season four, part one of Power Book II: Ghost a pair of fairly major deaths. Obi was shot and killed by Noma after she learned that he lied to her about how he got green cards for his family, which Tariq helped facilitate. Salim was also sot and killed by Tariq during a struggle in the latter’s home after Tariq arrived to inquire about Diana’s whereabouts.
Aside from those two, the list of major characters is expected to remain the same as we head into the second half of the season. This includes new season four additions like Golden Brooks as Janet (Monet’s cousin), Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter, Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Detective Nico Calder, Alison Luff as Detective Felicia Lewis, Talia Robinson as Elle (Brayden’s new love interest), and Sydney Winbush as Anya Covington (Noma’s daughter).
Here’s the full list of confirmed and expected cast members for Power Book II: Ghost season four, part two:
Main:
- Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick
- Giani Paolo as Brayden Weston
- Woody McClain as Lorenzo “Cane” Tejada Jr.
- LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada
- Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada
- Method Man as Davis MacLean
- Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada
- Caroline Chikezie as Noma
- Lightskin Keisha as BruShandria Carmichael
-
- Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter (new)
- Golden Brooks as Janet Stewart (new)
- Mattea Confroti as Elisa Marie Proctor (new)
- Sydney Winbush as Anya Convington (new)
- Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Detective Nico Calder (new)
- Alison Luff as Detective Felicia Lewis (new)
- Talia Robinson as Elle (new)
Recurring:
- Larenz Tate as Councilman Rashad Tate
- Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick
- Stephanie Suganami as Perla Tanaka
- Elizabeth Rodriguez as Paz Valdes
- Cory Jeacoma as Trace Weston
- Michael J. Ferguson as 2-Bit
- Jeff Aeur as Robert Weston
- Pha’rez Lass as Zion
- Wesley Han as Pinky
Plot
STARZ shared an official synopsis for the season half of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 earlier this month. You can read it below:
Tariq finds himself in an eerily similar situation, just like his late father, Ghost, stuck between a rock and a hard place, with the choice to leave the game or take over. Entrapped by Detective Carter, the Tejada family realizes their safety is not guaranteed. Monet fiercely fights for her family to become whole again, but is it too late? Noma is working her way to the top of the food chain. Meanwhile, her daughter, Anya, gets too close to the game, forcing Noma to think twice about her actions.
Trailer
STARZ shared an official trailer for the final Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episodes earlier this month, you can watch that below.
Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Part 2 Schedule
Here is the expected release schedule for the final five episodes in Power Book II: Ghost season 4.
- September 6: Episode 6
- September 13: Episode 7
- September 20: Episode 8
- September 27: Episode 9
- October 4: Episode 10
How To Watch Power Book II: Ghost Season 4
New episodes in Power Book II: Ghost season 4, part 2 will be available weekly on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12am ET/PT. The new episodes will also air weekly on-air on the STARZ TV channel on Fridays at 8pm ET/PT.
Power Book II: Ghost’ season four, part two premieres on September 6. Seasons 1-4, part one are available to stream now on STARZ.