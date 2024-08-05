(WARNING: Spoilers for this week’s Power Book II: Ghost episode will be found in the recap below.)

In a little over a month, Power Book II: Ghost will return to finish its fourth and final season. Ahead of its return to the small screen, STARZ released a new trailer for the second half of season four and it’s as suspenseful and dramatic as anything you’ve seen from the Power Universe. In just 47 seconds we see Monet, Diana, and Tariq have a gun pointed at them, we see Tariq get choked out and Brayden shoot someone or something, and we see Tariq and Brayden face off with Noma and Cane. Elsewhere, there’s a jail fight, multiple shootouts, and so much more. Altogether, it’s just a small piece of what we’ll see in the second half of season four.

In a press release, STARZ revealed that the second half of the season will bring the season four theme “Like Father, Like Son” to life. They added:

Tariq finds himself in an eerily similar situation, just like his late father, Ghost, stuck between a rock and a hard place, with the choice to leave the game or take over. Entrapped by Detective Carter, the Tejada family realizes their safety is not guaranteed. Monet fiercely fights for her family to become whole again, but is it too late? Noma is working her way to the top of the food chain. Meanwhile, her daughter, Anya, gets too close to the game, forcing Noma to think twice about her actions.

If you recall, the first half of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 ended with Tariq accepting he’s just like his father Ghost in addition to finding out that he’s the father of Diana’s baby. He’s also determined to take over the drug game. As for Monet, she’s trying to bring her family back together, but after Cane and Tariq nearly killed Dru and Diana, respectively, it may be too late for that. Dru and Monet are now under the thumb of Detective Carter and the NYPD, Diana is preparing for life as a mother, and Cane continues his partnership and romance with Noma. In short, there are plenty of dramatic and action-packed storylines to continue in the second half of season 4.

You can watch the trailer in the video above.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4 returns to STARZ on September 6.